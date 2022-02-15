Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Live Stream, TV Info for Men's Slalom Runs

Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

Austria has traditionally fared well in men's alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and that has again been the case at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Matthias Mayer won the gold medal in the super-G event, while Johannes Strolz topped the podium in the combined event.

There's one more individual men's event to go, and it's one that Austrians have dominated in the past. The men's slalom is set to air Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning in the United States, as the competition will be taking place on Wednesday in Beijing.

At past Winter Olympics, Austria has won 17 medals, including seven golds, in the men's slalom. No other country has more than eight medals or three golds. Manuel Feller, Marco Schwarz and Strolz are among the nation's medal hopes in the event this year.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the men's slalom event.

Men's Slalom Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 15

First run, 9:15 p.m. ET, USA Network

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Second run (medal event), 12:45 a.m. ET, NBC

All coverage can be streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

While it's possible a skier from Austria will win the men's slalom event, there are a lot of strong competitors from other countries who could contend for the gold medal. It should be exciting to watch, as there will likely be some impressive runs laid down on the two courses.

Of the Austrians in the field, Feller may have the best chance to win the gold. The 29-year-old has never won an individual Olympic medal, and he placed 15th in the men's slalom in his Winter Games debut in 2018. But he's third in the FIS World Cup standings for the event.

Feller is behind two Norwegian skiers in those standings: Lucas Braathen and Sebastian Foss-Solevag. Both should be competing for medals in Beijing, while Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen is also likely to have a strong showing.

Kristoffersen won the bronze medal in the men's slalom in 2014, but he recorded a DNF in 2018. This year, he placed fifth in the giant slalom. If he hopes to win an individual medal for the third straight Games, he'll need to fare well in the slalom.

While Austria has won two individual golds in men's alpine skiing this year, so has Switzerland. Beat Feuz won the downhill event and Marco Odermatt won the giant slalom. However, it would likely be a bit of a surprise if a Swiss skier wins the slalom, as none are among the expected top contenders.

Daniel Yule is tied for fourth in the FIS World Cup standings for the men's slalom, so he'll likely provide Switzerland with its best chance at winning a medal in the event. He placed eighth in the men's slalom in 2018, when he also helped Switzerland win gold in the team event.

The Swiss team has won only three medals (one gold, one silver and one bronze) in the men's slalom at past Winter Olympics. Its only gold came in the inaugural event in 1948, when Edy Reinalter stood atop the medal stand.

One skier to keep an eye on in this year's men's slalom is France's Clement Noel. The 24-year-old almost came away with a medal in the event at the 2018 Games, where he placed fourth. He has a good opportunity to earn his first Olympic medal this year.

There's no overwhelming favorite in the field, so there's also the potential for some surprise showings. Perhaps there could be one from Luke Winters, the 24-year-old from the United States who is competing at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

Will Austria or Switzerland win a third individual men's gold medal at these Games? Or can a man from another country prevent that from happening? It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in what should be a competitive men's slalom event.