Olympic Snowboarding 2022: Medal Winners for All Events at Beijing

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

With the conclusion of the men's snowboard big air final Tuesday, the 11 snowboard events at the Beijing 2022 Games officially concluded.

Olympic snowboarding kicked off with the women's slopestyle final on Feb. 6 and concluded on Tuesday with the men's big air.

Mixed team snowboard cross was officially added to the program for the 2022 Games in July 2018, for a total of 11 events, up from 10 in 2018: five for men, five for women and one mixed.

A total of 29 nations competed across the snowboard disciplines at these Games. Canada won the most overall medals, with six (one gold, one silver and four bronze); Austria and the United States tied for second, with four medals (including three golds and one silver); Japan was in fourth with three medals (one gold and two bronze).

Two of the United States' three gold medals were won by five-time Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis, whose only podium finish before these Games came with a silver from Turin 2006.

In the men's big air final, 17-year-old Su Yiming won host nation China its first snowboarding gold medal at the Winter Olympics. China's total medal count was two, both earned by Yiming (the first was a silver in slopestyle).

The full snowboard medal count can be found at Olympics.com.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Below you'll find every athlete who earned a medal in these 11 events at the Beijing Olympics, as well as brief analysis of the results of each event.

Women's Slopestyle

Gold: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand

Silver: Julia Marino, United States

Bronze: Tess Coady, Australia

Sadowski-Synnott came into these Games fresh off a gold medal in slopestyle at January's X Games Aspen, a first-place finish at Dew Tour in December and a slopestyle world title win in March 2021.

American Jamie Anderson, who took gold in slopestyle at the Sochi 2014 Games and Pyeongchang 2018, was hoping to successfully defend her gold in Beijing but finished ninth. Marino, who took silver, ensured an American landed on the podium for the third straight time since the event debuted in 2014.

Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Max Parrot, Canada

Silver: Su Yiming, China

Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada

Like Anderson, Red Gerard was the defending gold medalist in slopestyle from Pyeongchang 2018 and, with a Dew Tour win in December under his belt, seemed well-poised to defend. He was in bronze-medal position on the third and final run, but Canada's Mark McMorris edged him off the podium.

There was controversy surrounding Max Parrot, who took silver in slopestyle at the 2018 Games, as judges failed to notice that he missed a grab on his highest-scoring second run, grabbing his knee instead of his board. But neither silver medalist Su Yiming nor McMorris appealed the result.

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic

Silver: Daniela Ulbing, Austria

Bronze: Gloria Kotnik, Slovenia

Ester Ledecka, who was defending her gold medal in giant slalom from Pyeongchang 2018, was the heavy favorite coming into the event at Beijing 2022, and she lived up to the billing. She finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:23:63. Daniela Ulbing and Gloria Kotnik earned their first Olympic medals.

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Benjamin Karl, Austria

Silver: Tim Mastnak, Slovenia

Bronze: Victor Wild, ROC

Benjamin Karl made his third Olympic podium but earned his first gold, after taking silver in the event at Vancouver 2010 and bronze at Sochi 2014. Tim Mastnak's silver was his first-ever Olympic medal. Victor Wild, who took gold at the 2014 Games, claimed bronze.

Women's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Lindsey Jacobellis, United States

Silver: Chloe Trespeuch, France

Bronze: Meryeta O'Dine, Canada

On the fifth day of the Beijing Games, the United States finally earned its first gold medal when Jacobellis earned redemption after her youthful mistake at the 2006 Turin Games cost her gold in this event; she was in gold-medal position with a three-second lead and did a celebratory method grab on the second-last jump, falling and finishing in silver.

Jacobellis wasn't favored in this year's event but she surprised to finish atop the podium. Chloe Trespeuch won bronze at the 2014 Games, but this was Meryeta O'Dine's first medal.

Women's Halfpipe

Gold: Chloe Kim, United States

Silver: Queralt Castellet, Spain

Bronze: Sena Tomita, Japan

There were no surprises in the women's halfpipe final as American Chloe Kim, who had won every halfpipe contest she entered this season, soared to gold for the United States' second snowboarding gold.

Although Queralt Castellet competed at her first Games in 2006 as a teenager, her silver in these Games was her first Olympic medal. Sena Tomita also won her first Olympic medal.

Men's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria

Silver: Eliot Grondin, Canada

Bronze: Omar Visintin, Italy

Alessandro Hammerle, Eliot Grondin and Omar Visintin all won their first Olympic medals in men's snowboard cross. Hammerle was ranked second in the world heading into the Beijing Games, and Grondin was third.

Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Ayumu Hirano, Japan

Silver: Scotty James, Australia

Bronze: Jan Scherrer, Switzerland

After everything that happened in the men's slopestyle final, the men's halfpipe final was almost marred by judging controversy as well.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano made history as the first person to land a triple cork at the Olympics, but he was scored in second below Scotty James. The Australian had a highly technical run but the triple was off the charts in progression. Thankfully, Hirano was able to put down a slightly cleaner version of the run on his third and final attempt and finished in gold-medal position.

The final also marked American Shaun White's final snowboarding competition of his career.

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Gold: United States, Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner

Silver: Italy, Visintin and Michela Moioli

Bronze: Canada, Grondin and O'Dine

Jacobellis came into this Games with only one Olympic medal in 16 years, but she leaves with three total.

In the debut of the mixed team event, Jacobellis and Baumgartner, who are 36 and 40 years old, respectively, took gold. Visintin, with silver, added to his medal count, while Canada's Grondin and O'Dine also earned their second medals of the Games.

Women's Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser, Austria

Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand

Bronze: Kokomo Murase, Japan

Austria's Anna Gasser successfully defended her Pyeongchang 2018 big air gold on Monday night (Tuesday morning in China). Sadowski-Synnott earned her second medal of these Games with her silver, bringing her total Winter Olympics medal count up to three. Murase earned her first Winter Olympics medal.

Jamie Anderson, the Pyeongchang 2018 big air silver medalist, did not qualify for the final.

Men's Big Air

Gold: Su Yiming, China

Silver: Mons Roisland, Norway

Bronze: Max Parrot, Canada

Two of the three medalists in the slopestyle event found themselves sharing the podium again in big air.

Yiming, at 17 years old, goes home with silver and gold in his Olympic debut in his home country. Parrot earned his third Olympic medal ever. Mons Roisland had injured himself right before the slopestyle competition at the 2018 Games but found redemption in 2022.