Viewing Guide for Yet Another Massive Weekend in Men's College Basketball

Headliner: Florida State at No. 7 Duke (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thanks to a recent six-game losing streak, Florida State has taken itself out of the running for an at-large bid. If the 'Noles win their remaining five regular season games, maybe that makes things interesting. However, let's hold off on that conversation until we see if they can win this game as a massive underdog.

Rather, Duke is the reason this is an intriguing game, as the Blue Devils have had an unusual amount of trouble protecting Cameron Indoor this season. They've already lost at home against both Miami and Virginia and only beat Clemson and Wake Forest by two points each. Strange stuff from what often feels like the only good team in the ACC this season.

If they can take care of business the rest of the way, though, the Blue Devils still have a reasonable shot at a No. 1 seed. And that starts with avenging the previous overtime loss to Florida State.

Undercard: No. 8 Kansas at West Virginia (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Here we have another matchup between a possible No. 1 seed and an opponent that has played itself out of the conversation over the past month or so.

As of Wednesday morning, Kansas was leading the nation with 14 wins against the top two Quadrants and is ranked in the top 10 of all six metrics that appear on the team sheets the selection committee uses. Meanwhile, West Virginia has lost nine of its past 10 games, and by a combined 106 points, no less.

The Jayhawks should win in blowout fashion, but if they do, that would be a first. KU is 3-6 at WVU since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12, and none of its three wins came by double figures. Even when West Virginia went 15-21 in 2018-19, it still won its home game against Kansas.

Other Games of Note

Utah State at Boise State (6 p.m. ET on CBSSN): While not quite a must-win game for Boise State, the Broncos would leave themselves little to no margin for error the rest of the way if they lose this one. And though Utah State has 12 losses, it is a formidable foe that was ranked just outside the KenPom top 30 prior to a pair of recent blowout losses.

Drake at Loyola-Chicago (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2): Loyola-Chicago might be able to survive one more loss before the MVC tournament and still be considered worthy of an at-large bid, but a Quadrant 3 home loss to Drake could be the last straw.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. ET on SECN): Both of these teams are hovering around 75th in the NET with an overall winning record, a couple of good-not-great wins and nary a terrible loss. Neither is currently a legitimate candidate for a bid, but the winner will at least remain on the fringe of the radar.

Colorado State at UNLV (8 p.m. ET on CBSSN): Were it not for a 14-point home loss to UNLV back in late January, Colorado State would probably be a ranked team in the mix for a No. 5 seed. The Rams could just about lock up their spot in the field by avenging that loss. But if Bryce Hamilton goes off for another 45-point performance in a Rebels victory, Colorado State will find itself with some work to do against a difficult closing stretch (vs. Wyoming, at Utah State, vs. Boise State).

DePaul at Seton Hall (8 p.m. ET): DePaul is 12-13, but it is no pushover, as Seton Hall found out in a 96-92 road loss last month. The Pirates are currently teetering between the projected No. 8 and No. 9 seed lines with this representing the first of three potentially horrendous losses left on their slate. (They also still host Butler and Georgetown.) Win all three of those games, though, and they'll almost certainly be dancing.