Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 10 Early Events

The United States surged up to third place in the 2022 Winter Olympics medal table over the last 24 hours.

The American team members in bobsled, figure skating and freestyle skiing produced a total of four medals to put the United States behind Norway and the Russian Olympic Committee in the overall medal standings.

Kaillie Humphries earned the lone American gold of the last 24 hours in the first-ever women's monobob competition.

Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor went one-two in the inaugural women's bobsled event. The gold put the Americans in third behind Norway and Germany in first-place finishes in Beijing.

Two bronze medals were picked up on Monday morning through Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in the ice dance competition and Megan Nick in the women's aerials event.

The United States hold 16 medals from 10 days of competition. They are guaranteed at least one more medal from women's hockey. The United States and Canada won their respective semifinal games to set up the gold-medal game showdown on Wednesday night.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (9 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze) - 21

2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze) - 18

3. United States (7 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) - 16

4. Germany (8 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) - 15

5. Austria (5 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 15

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 10 Medal Winners

Bobsled

Women's Monobob

Gold: Kaillie Humphries (United States)

Silver: Elana Meyers Taylor (United States)

Bronze: Christine De Bruin (Canada)

Figure Skating

Ice Dance

Gold: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (France)

Silver: Viktoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (ROC)

Bronze: Madison Hubbell/Zach Donohue (United States)

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Aerials

Gold: Xu Mengtao (China)

Silver: Hanna Huskova (Belarus)

Bronze: Megan Nick (United States)

Ski Jumping

Men's Team

Gold: Austria

Silver: Slovenia

Bronze: Germany

Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Go 1-2 in Women's Monobob

The first one-two finish from the United States in Beijing came from the inaugural women's monobob competition.

Kaillie Humphries controlled the event throughout all four runs to earn the gold medal. She recorded the fastest times in three of the four runs.

Meyers Taylor laid down the fastest time in the fourth run on the sliding track to move up the standings into the silver medal position.

Humphries earned her third goal medal and the first while representing the United States. She won gold in the two-woman bobsled in 2010 and 2014 as a member of the Canadian Olympic team.

Meyers Taylor won her fourth Olympic medal. She has two silvers and a bronze from the last three Winter Games in the two-woman bobsled.

Meyers Taylor called the silver earned on Sunday night the most difficult medal she has earned. She spent over a week in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test in the weeks leading up to Beijing.

"This is better than gold," Meyers Taylor said, per USA Today's Nancy Armour. "This is definitely the most difficult medal I've ever earned. It's definitely been the hardest journey to get here. So this is the most special by far, and I am so excited to take it back to my son."

Humphries and Meyers Taylor will return to the sliding center on Friday and Saturday for the two-woman bobsled, where they both have chances to win more medals.

United States Earn Two Bronze Medals on Monday Morning

The second and third bronze medals won by the United States in Beijing were earned on Monday morning.

The figure skating pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue picked up third place in an ultra competitive ice dance field.

Hubbell and Donohue held on to third place ahead of their teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Chock and Bates delivered a strong free dance program and their score was just 0.23 points worse than the bronze medal duo.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold, while Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov brought home silver for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Hubbell and Donohue extended the American medal streak to five in the ice dance. They are the second consecutive American bronze medalists in the event.

A few hours later, Megan Nick captured a rare medal for the United States in the women's aerials event.

Nick became the first American woman to medal in the event since 1998. She produced the third-place finish in her Olympic debut.

Nick was one of two Americans to reach the six-woman final. Ashley Caldwell took fourth. Caldwell was part of the American group that won gold in the team aerials event.