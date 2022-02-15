2022 Winter Olympics: Odds, Schedule, Medal Favorites, Predictions for TuesdayFebruary 15, 2022
2022 Winter Olympics: Odds, Schedule, Medal Favorites, Predictions for Tuesday
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is entering the final week before wrapping up on Sunday. We're now in the peak medal portion of the Games, and several medal events are set to take place on Tuesday.
Medals will be awarded in events such as two-man bobsled, men's nordic combined and men's freeski slopestyle.
Tuesday will also provide a full day of broadcast coverage with events being shown throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.
Here, you'll find a look at the full broadcast schedule, the latest odds and more.
Tuesday's Schedule
7:05 a.m. ET
Curling Men's Round Robin, Italy vs. USA: NBC Sports
Curling Men's Round Robin, China vs. Norway: NBC Sports
Curling Men's Round Robin, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) vs. Canada: NBC Sports
Curling Men's Round Robin, Sweden vs. Great Britain, NBC Sports
7:15 a.m. ET
Two-Man Bobsled, Run 3: NBC Sports
8:10 a.m. ET
Men's Hockey Qualifier: Canada vs. China: NBC Sports
8:50 a.m. ET
*Two-Man Bobsled, final: NBC Sports
9:30 a.m. ET
*Men's Biathlon Relay 4x7.5km: USA Network
11 a.m. ET
*Men's Nordic Combined: USA Network
12 p.m. ET
*Two-Man Bobsled, Run 3 and final (re-air): USA Network
1 p.m. ET
Men's Freestyle Skiing, Aerials Qualifying: USA Network
2 p.m. ET
Curling Women's Round Robin, USA vs. Switzerland: USA Network
5 p.m. ET
Curling Men's Round Robin, Italy vs. USA (re-air): CNBC
8 p.m. ET
Olympic Prime-Time Coverage featuring Figure Skating, Men's Slalom and more: NBC
8:05 p.m. ET
Curling Women's Round Robin, Canada vs. USA: NBC Sports, CNBC
Curling Women's Round Robin, China vs. Great Britain: NBC Sports
Curling Women's Round Robin, Switzerland vs. South Korea
8:30 p.m. ET
Freestyle Skiing, Men's Slopestyle Final: NBC Sports, USA Network
9:15 p.m. ET
Alpine Skiing, Men's Slalom Run 1: NBC Sports
10 p.m. ET
*Men's Biathlon Relay 4x7.5km (re-air): USA Network
11:10 p.m. ET
Men's Hockey Quarterfinal, Teams TBD: NBC Sports, USA Network
* Medal events are indicated by an asterisk. All evens can be live-streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Odds and Medal Favorites
Odds for select Winter Games events can be found at DraftKings.
Biathlon Men's 4x7.5km Relay, Gold-Medal Favorite
Norway -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
ROC 19-5
France 19-5
Germany 11-1
Sweden 16-1
Italy 80-1
Alpine Skiing Men's Slalom, Gold-Medal Favorite
Clement Noel, France 9-2
Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway 5-1
Manuel Feller, Austria 11-2
Sebastian Foss-Solevag, Norway 6-1
Lucas Braathen, Norway 8-1
Alex Vinatzer, Italy 12-1
Men's Hockey Qualifier Canada vs. China
Line: Canada -4.5
Over/Under: 7
Preview and Predictions
With so many events on Tuesday—a full schedule can be found at Olympics.com—viewers can power on their TV or mobile device and catch something entertaining at just about any point in the day. However, a couple of events stand out as potential appointment viewing.
In the morning, the men's qualifier between Canada and China will be a treat for ice hockey fans. With the NHL not allowing players to compete in the games due to COVID-19 concerns, fans will instead get to see some potential future stars on the ice for Team Canada.
A total of 21 players were selected to their first Olympics team for Canada.
A 2-1 trip through the group stage has led the team to a playoff match against China with a quarterfinal berth on the line. The game will give Canada—which hasn't spent much time together as a team—an opportunity to continue to jell.
"You've got to remember that we had no pre-tournament games," Canada coach Claude Julien said, per Vicki Hall of CBC Sports. "This is basically our third game and the more you play the better you get as a team, so hopefully this plays to our advantage."
The game isn't expected to be close, though. Canada beat China 5-0 in the group stage, while the host nation surrendered 16 goals in three games. Expect the Canadians to run away with this one, setting up a last-eight match with Sweden.
Fans who watched ice hockey in the morning can then catch the re-air of the two-man bobsled third and final rounds. This should be a thrilling event, as competitors take on one another and the vicious slide track known as the "Flying Snow Dragon."
The most difficult portion of the course may be a hump known as "The Sheep."
"You saw in the luge, they had loads of issues there, because you lose that pressure on the sled in this weightless moment," Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt said, per Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated. "If you're not going dead straight at that moment, it becomes difficult to control the sled."
Anything could happen on Tuesday, but Germany's team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis should be considered the favorites. They lead after the first two heats and are defending the 2018 gold medals they shared with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz.
Expect Freidrich and Margis to taste gold once again.
In the evening, fans should check out the men's skiing slopestyle final. Big jumps, innovative tricks and a little improvisation will be on display in this competition, which is now in its third Olympics iteration.
It's a perfect event for prime time and for the casual Winter Games fan. You don't have to know much about the sport to appreciate the gravity-defying tricks these skiers manage to pull off.
Just check out this wild mid-air high-five by Switzerland's Andri Ragettli.
The 23-year-old will face stiff competition from the likes of Alexander Hall of the U.S. and Norway's Birk Ruud, who won the first-ever gold medal in big air skiing last week.
Ragettli is a slopestyle phenom with gold-medal wins at the 2021 World Championships and both the 2020 and 2022 Winter X Games. However, the prediction here is that Ruud rides the momentum wave and takes home another gold.
