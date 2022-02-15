2022 Winter Olympics: Odds, Schedule, Medal Favorites, Predictions for Tuesday

3 of 3

With so many events on Tuesday—a full schedule can be found at Olympics.com—viewers can power on their TV or mobile device and catch something entertaining at just about any point in the day. However, a couple of events stand out as potential appointment viewing.

In the morning, the men's qualifier between Canada and China will be a treat for ice hockey fans. With the NHL not allowing players to compete in the games due to COVID-19 concerns, fans will instead get to see some potential future stars on the ice for Team Canada.

A total of 21 players were selected to their first Olympics team for Canada.

A 2-1 trip through the group stage has led the team to a playoff match against China with a quarterfinal berth on the line. The game will give Canada—which hasn't spent much time together as a team—an opportunity to continue to jell.

"You've got to remember that we had no pre-tournament games," Canada coach Claude Julien said, per Vicki Hall of CBC Sports. "This is basically our third game and the more you play the better you get as a team, so hopefully this plays to our advantage."

The game isn't expected to be close, though. Canada beat China 5-0 in the group stage, while the host nation surrendered 16 goals in three games. Expect the Canadians to run away with this one, setting up a last-eight match with Sweden.

Fans who watched ice hockey in the morning can then catch the re-air of the two-man bobsled third and final rounds. This should be a thrilling event, as competitors take on one another and the vicious slide track known as the "Flying Snow Dragon."

The most difficult portion of the course may be a hump known as "The Sheep."

"You saw in the luge, they had loads of issues there, because you lose that pressure on the sled in this weightless moment," Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt said, per Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated. "If you're not going dead straight at that moment, it becomes difficult to control the sled."

Anything could happen on Tuesday, but Germany's team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis should be considered the favorites. They lead after the first two heats and are defending the 2018 gold medals they shared with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz.

Expect Freidrich and Margis to taste gold once again.

In the evening, fans should check out the men's skiing slopestyle final. Big jumps, innovative tricks and a little improvisation will be on display in this competition, which is now in its third Olympics iteration.

It's a perfect event for prime time and for the casual Winter Games fan. You don't have to know much about the sport to appreciate the gravity-defying tricks these skiers manage to pull off.

Just check out this wild mid-air high-five by Switzerland's Andri Ragettli.

The 23-year-old will face stiff competition from the likes of Alexander Hall of the U.S. and Norway's Birk Ruud, who won the first-ever gold medal in big air skiing last week.

Ragettli is a slopestyle phenom with gold-medal wins at the 2021 World Championships and both the 2020 and 2022 Winter X Games. However, the prediction here is that Ruud rides the momentum wave and takes home another gold.

