Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Updated Prime-Time Schedule for USA

2 of 3

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

A tumultuous week for 15-year-old skating phenom Valieva came to a head early Monday morning with the revelation that she will be allowed to skate in the women's singles competition despite a failed drug test from December.

The Court for Arbitration in Sport "primarily cited Valieva's status as a minor and thus 'Protected Person' under the World Anti-Doping Code, the untimely notification of Valieva's positive test—which was taken on Dec. 25 but not reported until Feb. 8—and the 'irreparable harm' preventing her from competing in the Olympics, under those circumstances, may cause," per NBCOlympics.com.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a medication for angina and other heart-related issues.

Valieva has enjoyed a record-breaking run up to the Olympics that saw her set the highest score of all time with a 90.45 at the European Championships. She is considered the favorite to leave the Beijing Games with the gold medal, though one has to wonder how much of a distraction the legal proceedings will prove to have been.

Her toughest competition is actually from her fellow countrywomen, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. Neither has competed yet in Beijing, but both, along with Valieva, are expected to medal in the competition.

Meanwhile, United States champion Mariah Bell leads a team that also features Alysa Liu and Karen Chen.

Bell enters the competition as the oldest figure skater in Olympic history at 25 years of age, and though she and her teammates are longshots to leave with medals, Bell understands the significance of just making it to the games.

"I mean, it’s the Olympics. You don't qualify for something past this," she told Emily Giambalvo of The Washington Post. "This is it."