Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Live Stream, TV Guide for Women's Downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin's quest for a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics continues in the women's downhill competition.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has experienced a tough time in Beijing through three alpine skiing events. She failed to finish in the slalom and giant slalom and was well off the medal stand in the Super-G.

Shiffrin has never competed in the Olympic downhill event, as her focus has typically been on the slalom events in which she earned her two gold medals.

The competition for the medal places should be wide open since FIS World Cup leader Sofia Goggia is simply fortunate to be in Beijing for the event.

The reigning Olympic downhill champion from Italy suffered leg injuries in a crash three weeks before the Games began. She will participate, but she is nowhere close to 100 percent.

Women's Downhill Info

Date: Monday, February 14

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Preview

Shiffrin has two more shots at an Olympic medal in Beijing, and the downhill competition could be an unlikely source of success for the American. She typically focuses on the giant slalom and slalom events on the World Cup circuit.

The 26-year-old has amended her mentality for the downhill with less focus on claiming a medal in the event, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

"It'll be really nice to race tomorrow. But you don't really come to the Olympics to feel nice," she said. "It's going to be intense and a little bit of nerves, for sure."

Shiffrin has a greater chance of earning a podium place because of Goggia's injury status.

The Italian has made it to China to defend her gold medal in the downhill, but she is far from 100 percent after suffering knee damage in a crash at the Super G in Cortina d'Ampezzo in late January.

Goggia has won four of the six women's downhill events on the FIS World Cup circuit this season, but her status at the top should be viewed as vulnerable because of the injury.

Switzerland's Corinne Suter is second in the World Cup event standings, and she is one of two other skiers to win a downhill event this season.

Super-G gold medalist Lara Gut-Behrami is the other woman to unseat Goggia from the top spot this season.

Switzerland has earned four of the nine medals awarded in women's alpine skiing so far in China. Suter and Gut-Behrami will both compete in the downhill, as well as Jasmine Flury, who took second behind Suter on January 29 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Austria has medal contenders as well in the form of Ramona Siebenhofer and Mirjam Puchner. Both have produced top-three finishes on the World Cup circuit this season.

Puchner finished second behind Gut-Behrami in the Super-G, and Siebenhofer sits third in the World Cup downhill standings behind Goggia and Suter.

Shiffrin is the lone American threat to the medal stand. Breezy Johnson, who has three second-place finishes this season in the downhill, is unable to compete because of a knee injury.