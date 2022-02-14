Canada vs. China Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Canada is expected to produce the most lopsided result of the men's hockey playoff round at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Canada defeated China by five goals in their final Group A contest. The two sides were drawn against each other with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

China was outmatched in all three of its group-stage contests. The host nation gave up a tournament-high 16 goals.

Canada is the largest favorite of the four-game playoff round, and barring a massive upset, it is expected to move on to play Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Canada vs. China Info

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Puck Line: Canada (-4.5)

Over/Under: 7.5

Preview

Canada is such a large favorite that a moneyline is not offered for China at DraftKings Sportsbook.

China has been at a severe disadvantage from the time the puck dropped in Beijing.

The host nation conceded five goals to Canada in its Group A meeting. It also allowed eight tallies versus the United States, who topped Group A and won the No. 1 seed in the knockout round.

China entered the competition as the No. 32 team in the world, and the severe talent gap has been evident since its opening game.

Canada is expected to run away with the contest early to set up a quarterfinal matchup with Sweden.

Canada produced 44 shots on goal and had five different players score in the last meeting against China.

Corban Knight and Ben Street had multiple goals in the group phase for Canada, while the trio of Josh Ho-Sang, Eric O'Dell and Kent Johnson have three assists each. Knight has the lone short-handed goal of the competition.

Canada's defense was strong in its two matchups against weaker opposition. It allowed a single tally against Germany and China. The United States put four goals past the Canadians.

The goal for Canada over 60 minutes on Tuesday morning should be to tidy up its mistakes ahead of a medal quest.

Canada faces one of the toughest paths to a medal after China since Sweden and the United States reside on its part of the bracket.

But first, Canada must take care of its business against the host nation and improve its play in the process to be in the best shape to face Sweden.

