Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Czech Republic and Switzerland face off on Tuesday morning in one of two rematches in the 2022 Winter Olympics men's hockey playoff round.

The Czechs and Swiss played in one of the closest games of the group stage. Czech Republic won the Group B clash by a 2-1 score in a shootout.

The close nature of their first meeting suggests that the No. 7-versus-No. 10 showdown could be the tightest of the four playoff-round matchups.

Switzerland dropped to fourth place in Group C after it lost to Denmark to close out group play. It had the best goal differential of the three last-place sides.

Czech Republic should come into Tuesday with a world of confidence after it defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 6-5 in overtime in its last game.

The Czechs' knack for winning close games in the group stage could help it get through the playoff round to set up a quarterfinal clash with No. 2 seed Finland.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Info

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Start Time: 3:40 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Puck Line: Czech Republic (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5

Money Line: Czech Republic (-175; bet $175 to win $100); Switzerland (+145; bet $100 to win $145)

Preview

Czech Republic turned in the most clutch set of results in the group stage.

The Czechs earned an edge over Switzerland with a shootout victory, and it beat the Russian Olympic Committee in overtime behind a goal from Libor Sulak.

The No. 7 seed netted six of its nine group-stage goals in its last contest against the ROC, who entered the tournament as the gold-medal favorite.

Czech Republic does not have a player at the top of the individual scoring charts, but it does lead the competition in shots on goal with 117. The United States and Canada are second and third in that category.

Former Boston Bruins forward David Krejci and Roman Cervenka headline the experienced Czech roster.

Krejci was the only player to score in the shootout against Switzerland. The Swiss did not score on any of their five attempts.

Both teams have been the most effective on the power play. Czech Republic netted four goals with the man advantage against ROC. Switzerland scored twice on the power play in the group stage.

Cervenka and Krejci could be the difference-makers in the Group B rematch. They produced assists on four of the six goals against the ROC.

The two oldest players on the Czech roster will set up scoring opportunities at even strength, or on the power play, and they could wear down the Swiss defense.

Switzerland's defense held up in the first two Group B contests, but its five-goal concession to Denmark is cause for concern going into the knockout round.

The winner of Tuesday's clash faces a tough defensive assignment on a quick turnaround against a Finland squad that won Group C by scoring 13 goals.

