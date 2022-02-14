Denmark vs. Latvia Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Denmark has its eyes on a rematch with the Russian Olympic Committee.

To get there, though, it needs to beat Latvia in the playoff round of the 2022 Winter Olympics men's ice hockey tournament.

Denmark finished second to the ROC in Group B with two victories and a loss from three games, and it is expected to cruise past Latvia in the No. 6-versus-No. 11 matchup in the knockout round.

Latvia was one of two nations to not pick up a point in the group stage. It gave up 11 goals over three losses to Sweden, Finland and Slovakia.

It had the second-worst goal differential in the group stage, and its defense will be at a disadvantage against a solid Denmark squad.

Denmark vs. Latvia Info

Date: Monday, February 14

Start Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Puck Line: Denmark (-1.5)

Over/Under: 5

Money Line: Denmark (-160; bet $160 to win $100); Latvia (+135; bet $100 to win $135)

Preview

Denmark may be the best betting favorite to take advantage of in the playoff round.

It was clearly the better side in the group stage but is only a -160 favorite against the 11th-seeded Latvians.

The Danes put up seven goals in their wins over Czech Republic and Switzerland, and they held the ROC to two tallies.

The second-place side from Group B scored five times on 31 shots on goal in its last trip to the ice. The 5-3 win over Switzerland handed Denmark one of the more favorable matchups in the playoff round.

Denmark needs to be more efficient on the power play to make a surprising push deep into the knockout phase. It went 1-for-6 on the man advantage versus Switzerland.

Frederik Storm is the Danish player to watch on Monday night. He is coming off a two-goal, one-assist outing.

The 32-year-old and the rest of the Danish attack should play with more confidence than Latvia because of their five-goal output versus Switzerland.

Latvia scored as many goals in three group-stage contests as Denmark did in a single contest versus Switzerland.

However, it may struggle to score on Monday night against one of the best goalies in the tournament. Denmark's Sebastian Dahm ranks third in save percentage in the tournament.

The 34-year-old has a 94.37 save percentage, a 2.00 goals against average and has faced the third-most shots in the competition.

Latvia's Janis Kalnins made 63 saves in Group C, but he left the first phase of the tournament with a 3.55 GAA.

As long as Denmark plays at its level from the group stage, it should land a rematch with the third-seeded ROC in the quarterfinal round.

