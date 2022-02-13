Super Bowl Quarter Score 2022: Rams vs. Bengals 4th-Quarter Update and Recap

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The only scoring play in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 turned out to be the game-winning play.

Matthew Stafford linked up with Cooper Kupp for a one-yard touchdown pass with one minute and 25 seconds left to win the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford led the Rams on a 15-play, 79-yard drive throughout the fourth quarter to secure the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kupp found the end zone after countless attempts to score a touchdown on the 15-play drive. Los Angeles scored on its seventh play inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line.

The Rams got down to the 1-yard line after a defensive pass interference penalty was called on Eli Apple on a 1st-and-goal play.

Stafford attempted a quarterback sneak on the next play, but he did not reach the end zone and it forced Cincinnati to call its first timeout.

Kupp leaped into the air in the right corner of the end zone to beat Apple for the winning touchdown on the next play.

Cincinnati got up to the Rams' 49-yard line on the ensuing drive, but it was halted at midfield by Aaron Donald on a fourth-down sack.

Donald and his Rams teammates sacked Burrow on seven occasions. There were a total of nine sacks inside SoFi Stadium.

The Bengals and Rams exchanged punts for most of the fourth quarter until Stafford led the Rams on their game-winning drive.

Stafford finished with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns. Kupp had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles' win made it the second team in a row to win the Super Bowl inside its home stadium.

The Rams won their second championship and the first since Kurt Warner led them to the Super Bowl 34 title.

Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20