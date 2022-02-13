Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Prop Odds List, Predictions for Dr. Dre, Eminem

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show is one of the most anticipated performances the event has seen in quite some time.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are scheduled to perform inside Sofi Stadium.

As is the case with most things involving the Super Bowl, there are plenty of prop bets attached to the halftime show.

Anything from the first song of the performance to the wardrobe of certain artists can be wagered on.

Any available props in certain states can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show announcement was met with a ton of excitement because of the artists involved.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are all legends of music and they have a long collection of noteworthy hits.

The first artist to appear on stage and first song to be performed are among the most popular props to bet on where they are eligible.

Dr. Dre is the favorite to appear first. He is arguably the biggest name on the list of performers and he has been front and center on most graphics advertising the halftime show.

Dr. Dre collaborated with most of the artists set to take the stage, so it would make sense for him to come out first and then have the other artists appear as he transitions into other songs.

"California Love" makes sense as the opening song because of how it can set the tone of the performance. That tune is the favorite to be played first.

The opening lyrics "California knows how to party" would make sense as the scene-setter for the halftime show.

Other songs like "Still D.R.E." and "The Next Episode" may be performed early on in the performance as Dr. Dre welcomes the other performers to the stage.

Most of the other songs listed on the odds chart to be performed first are collaborations between the artists and that could affect the first person to appear bets as well.

It would make sense for the two favorites on the most popular prop lines to hit because of how they could set up the performance.

Prediction: First Performer: Dr. Dre, First Song: "California Love"

