Raiders' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on what should be a pivotal offseason for the franchise. The team made the postseason this past season but chose to move on from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders will now move forward with new GM Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels, both coming from the New England Patriots.

"It was going to take a special place for me to leave where I was. ... This is one of those iconic places, a historic organization," McDaniels told reporters.

Ziegler and McDaniels shouldn't be looking to change what the Raiders had and were in 2021, but rather, they should be looking to build on the team's success. Some of that will likely be done in free agency, as Las Vegas is projected to have $21.4 million in cap space.

That's enough cap room for the Raiders to be players when the open market kicks off on March 16, but Las Vegas will still need to spend wisely.

With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on the Raiders' radar in free agency, based on factors such as team needs, projected price point, player potential and scheme fit where applicable.