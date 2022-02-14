Raiders' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free AgencyFebruary 14, 2022
Raiders' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are embarking on what should be a pivotal offseason for the franchise. The team made the postseason this past season but chose to move on from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock.
The Raiders will now move forward with new GM Dave Ziegler and new head coach Josh McDaniels, both coming from the New England Patriots.
"It was going to take a special place for me to leave where I was. ... This is one of those iconic places, a historic organization," McDaniels told reporters.
Ziegler and McDaniels shouldn't be looking to change what the Raiders had and were in 2021, but rather, they should be looking to build on the team's success. Some of that will likely be done in free agency, as Las Vegas is projected to have $21.4 million in cap space.
That's enough cap room for the Raiders to be players when the open market kicks off on March 16, but Las Vegas will still need to spend wisely.
With this in mind, let's examine three impending free agents who should not be on the Raiders' radar in free agency, based on factors such as team needs, projected price point, player potential and scheme fit where applicable.
WR Jakobi Meyers
With both McDaniels and Ziegler coming from the Patriots, the duo may look to bring along some familiar faces from New England. And the Raiders could use an additional pass-catcher to complement Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
However, Las Vegas should avoid jumping on restricted free agent Jakobi Meyers.
The 25-year-old was productive in 2021, catching 83 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns. However, he wasn't particularly efficient. He caught just 65.9 percent of his targets and provided a passer rating of only 83.0 when targeted.
A lot will depend on how/if the Patriots tender Meyers as a restricted free agent. If New England gives him a first- or second-round tender, it would cost Las Vegas significant draft capital in addition to contract dollars.
Even if the Patriots only sign a right of first refusal, the North Carolina State product's minimum salary would be $2.4 million in 2022. That's not outrageous, but it's still more than Las Vegas should spend on a complementary receiver who isn't as dependable as raw numbers might suggest.
The Raiders would be better off targeting a more proven veteran on the unrestricted market or testing the draft waters for a receiver.
S Daniel Sorensen
Just as new coaches often bring along familiar players, teams often look to "weaken" division rivals by claiming their free agents.
Last year, for example, the Cincinnati Bengals plucked Larry Ogunjobi from the Cleveland Browns and Mike Hilton from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the Raiders should have some level of interest in players such as wideout Byron Pringle and cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Daniel Sorensen is one member of the Kansas City Chiefs that they should avoid.
Even as a depth player and rotational piece in Las Vegas' secondary, the 31-year-old could be a liability. He has allowed an opposing passer rating above 100 in each of his last two seasons and allowed an opposing passer rating of 132.9 in 2021. He was also responsible for giving up 522 yards and six touchdowns in coverage.
The Raiders should look to reload a secondary that ranked 13th in yards allowed and dead-last in interceptions. Sorensen would bring AFC West experience to the group, but he simply hasn't performed consistently enough recently to deserve a spot on the Las Vegas radar.
OG Trai Turner
It wouldn't hurt for the Raiders to consider bolstering their offensive line. Guard is a particular area of concern after 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled in his first season. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for 14 penalties and eight sacks allowed.
Bringing in a veteran lineman as insurance and/or to allow the 23-year-old to develop on the sideline would make sense. However, Las Vegas should avoid Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner.
The 28-year-old, who is a five-time Pro Bowler might seem like an attractive option. However, he isn't the same player he was earlier in his career. While he wasn't as much of a liability as Leatherwood in 2021, he wasn't dependable, either. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for six penalties and seven sacks allowed.
It would make more sense for Las Vegas to go all-in on a top free agent like Brandon Scherff or target an interior lineman in the draft. And if the Raiders are willing to deal with an inconsistent starter at guard, they might as well let Leatherwood continue learning on the fly.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.