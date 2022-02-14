Who Should Israel Adesanya Face After Robert Whittaker Win at UFC 271?

1 of 3

Sometimes, the UFC matchmakers have it so easy.

A champion of Adesanya's ilk always has multiple options when it comes to opponents, but after his UFC 271 victory over Whittaker, one man is clearly leading the pack: Jared Cannonier (15-5).

The 37-year-old, who came up on the Alaskan MMA scene, began his UFC career as a heavyweight and, after a pitstop at light heavyweight, has become one of the most consistent and concussive forces at middleweight.

Since dropping down to the division, Cannonier has gone 5-1, with his lone loss coming against the former champion Whittaker. His victories have come against David Branch, Anderson Silva, Jack Hermansson, Kelvin Gastelum and, most recently, Derek Brunson, whom he pummeled into dust on the UFC 271 main card.

Cannonier was dropped in the first round of his fight with Brunson but surged back emphatically in Round 2, stopping his foe with a vicious volley of elbows. The win alone was enough to assert him as the middleweight division's top contender, and his post-fight interview erased any doubt.

"I want that shot next," Cannonier shouted to cage-side UFC president Dana White. "I get that shot next. It's me, nobody else. Me."

White was asked about Cannonier's demand at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference and didn't seem keen to argue with the former heavyweight.

"I was excited to see that fight to see how it was gonna play out," he told reporters. "It was an awesome fight and yeah, I'm not gonna say no to Cannonier."

With Adesanya noting post-fight that he hopes to fight again in June, the stars simply seem to be aligning for this one. It's the most compelling option available for the champ at present.

But it's not the only one.