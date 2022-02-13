X

    Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2022

    Erin Jackson of the United States holds up an American flag with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women's 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Erin Jackson won the first individual speedskating gold medal for the United States in 12 years with her victory in the women's 500-meter race on Sunday morning. 

    Jackson sprinted around the oval in Beijing to take first from the second-to-last pairing for the event. Her time outlasted the final two competitors. 

    The 29-year-old became the first American woman to win the 500-meter event since Bonnie Blair won three consecutive golds in 1988, 1992 and 1994. 

    Jackson is also the first American woman to win a gold in any speedskating event since Christine Witty won the 1,000 meters at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002. 

    The victory was the sixth for the United States in China, and the medal was the only one earned over the last 24 hours by the Americans. 

    Norway is four medals clear of the Russian Olympic Committee at the top of the medal table. The Norwegians moved ahead of Germany in the race for the most gold medals as well by earning yet another first-place finish in biathlon.

         

    Medal Count

    1. Norway (9 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze) - 21

    2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze) - 17

    3. Germany (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze) - 14

    4. Austria (4 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 14

    5. Canada (1 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze) - 13

    Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

        

    Day 9 Medal Winners

    Alpine Skiing

    Men's Giant Slalom

    Gold: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

    Silver: Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)

    Bronze: Mathieu Faivre (France)

        

    Biathlon

    Men's 12.5km Pursuit

    Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (France) 

    Silver: Tarjei Boe (Norway)

    Bronze: Eduard Latypov (ROC)

        

    Women's 10km Pursuit

    Gold: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)

    Silver: Elvira Oeberg (Sweden)

    Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

        

    Cross-Country Skiing

    Men's 4x10km Relay

    Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Norway

    Bronze: France

           

    Short Track

    Men's 500m 

    Gold: Liu Shaoang (Hungary)

    Silver: Konstantin Ivliev (ROC)

    Bronze: Steven Dubois (Canada)

        

    Women's 3000m Relay

    Gold: Netherlands

    Silver: South Korea

    Bronze: China

       

    Speedskating

    Women's 500m

    Gold: Erin Jackson (USA)

    Silver: Miho Takagi (Japan)

    Bronze: Angelina Golikova (ROC)

       

    Erin Jackson Wins Speedskating Gold Medal 

    Erin Jackson etched her own chapter in American Olympic history on Sunday morning. 

    The 29-year-old, who started in the sport in 2016, put down a time of 37.04 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 500-meter race. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    ERIN JACKSON WINS IT! Relive her brilliant speed skating performance to win GOLD for @TeamUSA. 🥇 #WinterOlympics https://t.co/S1hY76c9ii

    Jackson set the time from the penultimate pairing, and she did not have to sweat much since the final two skaters finished well off the medal positions. 

    The former in-line skater became the fourth American woman to win the event and the first since Bonnie Blair completed her three-peat at the 1994 Lillehammer Games. 

    Jackson is the first American man or woman to win gold in any speedskating event since Shani Davis in 2010, and she is the first American woman to capture first place in the sport since 2002. 

    The victory handed the United States its sixth gold medal of the Beijing Games. Three came from snowboarding, and one each were earned in freestyle skiing and figure skating. 

    The United States sit sixth in the overall medal table going into Sunday night. There is the potential for medals to be earned in the ice dance and women's monobob in the next 24 hours. 

           

    Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Continues Biathlon Dominance

    Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland has been the most successful individual athlete at the Beijing Games. 

    Roeiseland won the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on Sunday morning to give her three gold medals and four overall in China. 

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    It has been a good #WinterOlympics for Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland! 🇳🇴 This is her third GOLD medal of the games and fourth medal overall. 🏅 https://t.co/G373MwCR10

    The 31-year-old won two silver medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and she has dominated the World Cup circuit since then. Roeiseland entered Beijing with 10 gold medals from the World Championships over the last three years. 

    Roeiseland is responsible for one-third of Norway's Olympic-leading nine gold medals. Norway has won four golds in biathlon and three others from cross-country skiing. 

    Two events are left in the women's biathlon. Roeiseland won gold in the mass start at the 2020 World Championships and took fourth in that event at the 2021 worlds. 

    She should also be in the mix for first place in the women's relay. Norway has one of the deepest teams in any sport in both men's and women's biathlon.

