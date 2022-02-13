Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Erin Jackson won the first individual speedskating gold medal for the United States in 12 years with her victory in the women's 500-meter race on Sunday morning.

Jackson sprinted around the oval in Beijing to take first from the second-to-last pairing for the event. Her time outlasted the final two competitors.

The 29-year-old became the first American woman to win the 500-meter event since Bonnie Blair won three consecutive golds in 1988, 1992 and 1994.

Jackson is also the first American woman to win a gold in any speedskating event since Christine Witty won the 1,000 meters at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

The victory was the sixth for the United States in China, and the medal was the only one earned over the last 24 hours by the Americans.

Norway is four medals clear of the Russian Olympic Committee at the top of the medal table. The Norwegians moved ahead of Germany in the race for the most gold medals as well by earning yet another first-place finish in biathlon.

Medal Count

1. Norway (9 gold, 5 silver, 7 bronze) - 21

2. Russian Olympic Committee (4 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze) - 17

3. Germany (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze) - 14

4. Austria (4 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 14

5. Canada (1 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze) - 13

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 9 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Men's Giant Slalom

Gold: Marco Odermatt (Switzerland)

Silver: Zan Kranjec (Slovenia)

Bronze: Mathieu Faivre (France)

Biathlon

Men's 12.5km Pursuit

Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (France)

Silver: Tarjei Boe (Norway)

Bronze: Eduard Latypov (ROC)

Women's 10km Pursuit

Gold: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)

Silver: Elvira Oeberg (Sweden)

Bronze: Tiril Eckhoff (Norway)

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 4x10km Relay

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Norway

Bronze: France

Short Track

Men's 500m

Gold: Liu Shaoang (Hungary)

Silver: Konstantin Ivliev (ROC)

Bronze: Steven Dubois (Canada)

Women's 3000m Relay

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: South Korea

Bronze: China

Speedskating

Women's 500m

Gold: Erin Jackson (USA)

Silver: Miho Takagi (Japan)

Bronze: Angelina Golikova (ROC)

Erin Jackson Wins Speedskating Gold Medal

Erin Jackson etched her own chapter in American Olympic history on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old, who started in the sport in 2016, put down a time of 37.04 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 500-meter race.

Jackson set the time from the penultimate pairing, and she did not have to sweat much since the final two skaters finished well off the medal positions.

The former in-line skater became the fourth American woman to win the event and the first since Bonnie Blair completed her three-peat at the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

Jackson is the first American man or woman to win gold in any speedskating event since Shani Davis in 2010, and she is the first American woman to capture first place in the sport since 2002.

The victory handed the United States its sixth gold medal of the Beijing Games. Three came from snowboarding, and one each were earned in freestyle skiing and figure skating.

The United States sit sixth in the overall medal table going into Sunday night. There is the potential for medals to be earned in the ice dance and women's monobob in the next 24 hours.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Continues Biathlon Dominance

Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland has been the most successful individual athlete at the Beijing Games.

Roeiseland won the women's 10-kilometer pursuit on Sunday morning to give her three gold medals and four overall in China.

The 31-year-old won two silver medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and she has dominated the World Cup circuit since then. Roeiseland entered Beijing with 10 gold medals from the World Championships over the last three years.

Roeiseland is responsible for one-third of Norway's Olympic-leading nine gold medals. Norway has won four golds in biathlon and three others from cross-country skiing.

Two events are left in the women's biathlon. Roeiseland won gold in the mass start at the 2020 World Championships and took fourth in that event at the 2021 worlds.

She should also be in the mix for first place in the women's relay. Norway has one of the deepest teams in any sport in both men's and women's biathlon.