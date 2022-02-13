USA vs. Finland Women's Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The United States women's ice hockey team is one win away from advancing to its fourth straight gold-medal game at the Olympics.

The Americans have won either gold or silver in all but one Winter Games since women's hockey debuted in 1998.

Finland provides a tough test for the American squad. The Finns are typically in the medal conversation, and they come into the semifinal showdown off a seven-goal showing against Japan.

The United States struggled for two periods against the Czech Republic in their quarterfinal match, with the Czech defense only giving up four goals despite facing 59 shots.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist will try to put Finland under the same amount of pressure Monday morning. If that happens, the hope is for more goals to flow in ahead of a potential rematch with Canada in the championship round.

USA vs. Finland Info

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Monday, February 14

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Puck Line: United States -3.5

Over/Under: 6

Moneyline: United States -1800 (bet $1800 to win $100); Finland +900 (bet $100 to win $900)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The odds for the USA-Finland semifinal suggest the Americans will win with ease.

However, that was not the case in the quarterfinal round, when the Czech Republic put up one of the best defensive efforts of the tournament. The United States had to wait until the third period to gain separation from the Czechs in their 59-shot effort.

The Americans scored their second-lowest goal total of the tournament and lowest in a victory in Beijing, recording at least five goals in their other three victories—one of which came against Monday's opponent.

Finland heads into the matchup with as much confidence as you can have at this stage of the competition, having sent seven goals past Japan in its quarterfinal triumph. Finland had the less-than-ideal setup in the group stage, as it had to face Canada and the United States in Group A. However, it finished third in the group thanks to its win over the Russian Olympic Committee.

The three-time bronze medalists in women's hockey conceded 16 of their 19 group-stage goals to Canada and the United States. The Americans put five goals past the Finns in their opening match in Beijing. They had 52 shots on goal compared to 12 from the Finns in that matchup.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Co. came up short in one area against Finland, giving up two goals on the penalty kill.

The good news is that the Americans outscored Finland 4-0 at even strength, which should bode well for a semifinal victory.

If the Americans win, they will likely set up a rematch with Canada, which has run rampant in the tournament, scoring 44 goals, including 11 in its quarterfinal win over Switzerland.

The United States and Canada have met in five of the six women's hockey gold-medal games at the Winter Olympics.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.