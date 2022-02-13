    Super Bowl Performers 2022: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2022

      Morry Gash/Associated Press

      The Super Bowl has become more than just a sporting event. Yes, Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be the main event. However, the NFL is going all-out to ensure that Super Bowl LVI is an entertainment extravaganza.

      The stars will be out in Los Angeles on Sunday night—and not just in the SoFi Stadium stands.

      While we don't know exactly what the NFL has in store for the halftime show, we do know musicians involved. Here, you'll find a look at the confirmed entertainers for the halftime show, the national anthem and more.

      We'll also take a look at some anthem and halftime-show prop bets because, well, you can wager on just about anything when it comes to the Super Bowl.

      Let's dig in.

    Super Bowl LVI Information

      Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

      Super Bowl LVI

      Date: Sunday, February 13

      Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

      Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

      TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock

    National Anthem and Pregame Performances

      Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

      This year's national anthem will be sung by country music sensation Mickey Guyton. The NFL didn't announce the anthem performer until after championship weekend, and Guyton was understandably thrilled by the news.

      "I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing," Guyton said on Instagram. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"

      Guyton has been nominated for three 2022 Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Remember Her Name, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. She was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance in 2020 for "Black Like Me."

      Guyton won't be the only Grammy nominee to perform before the Super Bowl. Six-time nominee Jhene Aiko is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."

      "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is set to be performed by Mary Mary, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).

    Halftime Performers

      Morry Gash/Associated Press

      With Super Bowl LVI taking place in the Los Angeles area, it's no surprise that the halftime show will feature a Southern California flair.

      This year's performance will feature an all-star ensemble of musical icons, with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

      Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, of course, have embodied West Coast hip hop for nearly four decades. For Dr. Dre, performing on the Super Bowl stage in L.A. is a wonderful opportunity.

      "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," he said, per NFL.com.

      While there has been no confirmation of guest artists, halftime surprises are common, and we may see one or two Sunday.

      It's worth noting that Snoop Dogg recently acquired Death Row Record and subsequently released Against the Grain by Kurupt. Kurupt has regularly collaborated with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him pop up during the performance.

      And should we see a little visual trickery in the form of a Tupac Shakur hologram, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is on board.

      "That's gonna be awesome," O'Neal told Access Hollywood.

      With the game kicking off at 6:30, we can likely expect the halftime show to begin somewhere between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET.

    Anthem, Halftime Show Props

      Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

      Here's a look at a few fun prop bets from Covers centered around the national anthem and halftime performances:

      Anthem Length

      Over/Under 104.5 seconds

           

      Number of Planes to Fly over After Anthem

      Over/Under 4.5

            

      How Many Songs Will Be Performed at Halftime

      Over/Under 10.5

           

      First Halftime Performer to Sing/Speak

      Dr. Dre: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)

      Snoop Dogg: +135

      Eminem: +305

      Mary J. Blige: +330

      Kendrick Lamar: +405

           

      Will Eminem Have a Beard

      Yes: -400

      No: +250

           

      Will There Be a Censor Bleep During Halftime Show

      Yes: -180

      No: +125

            

      Number of Performers to Wear Sunglasses

      Two: +150

      One: +175

      Three: +225

      Four: +400

      Five: +600

