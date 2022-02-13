Super Bowl Performers 2022: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

Super Bowl Performers 2022: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show EntertainmentFebruary 13, 2022
The Super Bowl has become more than just a sporting event. Yes, Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be the main event. However, the NFL is going all-out to ensure that Super Bowl LVI is an entertainment extravaganza.
The stars will be out in Los Angeles on Sunday night—and not just in the SoFi Stadium stands.
While we don't know exactly what the NFL has in store for the halftime show, we do know musicians involved. Here, you'll find a look at the confirmed entertainers for the halftime show, the national anthem and more.
We'll also take a look at some anthem and halftime-show prop bets because, well, you can wager on just about anything when it comes to the Super Bowl.
Let's dig in.
Super Bowl LVI Information
Date: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV and Live Stream: NBC, Peacock
National Anthem and Pregame Performances
This year's national anthem will be sung by country music sensation Mickey Guyton. The NFL didn't announce the anthem performer until after championship weekend, and Guyton was understandably thrilled by the news.
"I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing," Guyton said on Instagram. "So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!"
Guyton has been nominated for three 2022 Grammy Awards: Best Country Album for Remember Her Name, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. She was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance in 2020 for "Black Like Me."
Guyton won't be the only Grammy nominee to perform before the Super Bowl. Six-time nominee Jhene Aiko is scheduled to sing "America the Beautiful."
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is set to be performed by Mary Mary, accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).
Halftime Performers
With Super Bowl LVI taking place in the Los Angeles area, it's no surprise that the halftime show will feature a Southern California flair.
This year's performance will feature an all-star ensemble of musical icons, with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, of course, have embodied West Coast hip hop for nearly four decades. For Dr. Dre, performing on the Super Bowl stage in L.A. is a wonderful opportunity.
"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," he said, per NFL.com.
While there has been no confirmation of guest artists, halftime surprises are common, and we may see one or two Sunday.
It's worth noting that Snoop Dogg recently acquired Death Row Record and subsequently released Against the Grain by Kurupt. Kurupt has regularly collaborated with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him pop up during the performance.
And should we see a little visual trickery in the form of a Tupac Shakur hologram, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is on board.
"That's gonna be awesome," O'Neal told Access Hollywood.
With the game kicking off at 6:30, we can likely expect the halftime show to begin somewhere between 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET.
Anthem, Halftime Show Props
Here's a look at a few fun prop bets from Covers centered around the national anthem and halftime performances:
Anthem Length
Over/Under 104.5 seconds
Number of Planes to Fly over After Anthem
Over/Under 4.5
How Many Songs Will Be Performed at Halftime
Over/Under 10.5
First Halftime Performer to Sing/Speak
Dr. Dre: +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
Snoop Dogg: +135
Eminem: +305
Mary J. Blige: +330
Kendrick Lamar: +405
Will Eminem Have a Beard
Yes: -400
No: +250
Will There Be a Censor Bleep During Halftime Show
Yes: -180
No: +125
Number of Performers to Wear Sunglasses
Two: +150
One: +175
Three: +225
Four: +400
Five: +600