Super Bowl Performers 2022: List of National Anthem, Halftime Show Entertainment

0 of 4

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Super Bowl has become more than just a sporting event. Yes, Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be the main event. However, the NFL is going all-out to ensure that Super Bowl LVI is an entertainment extravaganza.

The stars will be out in Los Angeles on Sunday night—and not just in the SoFi Stadium stands.

While we don't know exactly what the NFL has in store for the halftime show, we do know musicians involved. Here, you'll find a look at the confirmed entertainers for the halftime show, the national anthem and more.

We'll also take a look at some anthem and halftime-show prop bets because, well, you can wager on just about anything when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Let's dig in.