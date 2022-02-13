Winter Olympics Figure Skating 2022: Top Stars, USA Schedule and Live Stream

0 of 4

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

After Nathan Chen of the United States won the gold medal in men's figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, the sport had a short break. Now, things are picking back up on the ice for figure skating in Beijing.

On Saturday, the ice dance competition began with the rhythm skate. France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first, and they will look to secure the gold medal Sunday night (Monday morning in Beijing) in the free dance.

The women's and pairs competitions have yet to take place, so there's plenty more figure skating action to watch over the next week.

Here's a look at the figure skating schedule in Beijing, followed by more on the top stars to watch.