Olympic Snowboarding Big Air Schedule 2022: Men's Qualifying Live Stream

Jonathan Hayward/Associated Press

Now that the Olympic snowboard slopestyle events at Genting Snow Park have concluded, the athletes move to Beijing for the men's and women's big air events.

Big Air Shougang, the venue that hosted skiing's big air events, will be the destination for snowboarding's big air. The world's first permanent big air venue, situated in an adapted industrial park, isn't impressing some television viewers, but the athletes have praised it for the quality of the jump and the stadium feel.

But a quality jump is more important than the backdrop because it will allow the athletes to show off the full progression of the sport; on the men's side, the goal is quad 1800s (four off-axis flips and five full rotations), a specialty of favorite Marcus Kleveland, and even the relatively new 1980, which Finland's Rene Rinnekangas landed at January's X Games.

The same riders who competed in slopestyle at the Olympics also compete in big air. The field of 30 athletes from 20 nations will be narrowed down to 12 for the final.

Canada's Max Parrot, China's Su Yiming and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris took gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in men's slopestyle. But big air requires a different game plan, so a slopestyle medal doesn't necessarily predict a big air medal.

Let's dive in to see which athletes are favored to make the podium in the men's snowboard big air and how you can tune in to watch the qualifier.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Men's Big Air Qualifying Odds

Marcus Kleveland, Norway: +350 (wager $100 to win $350)

Mark McMorris, Canada: +400

Max Parrot, Canada: +500

Chris Corning, United States: +800

Men's Big Air Qualifying Schedule

Date: Monday, Feb. 14

Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Odds via DraftKings.

In men's slopestyle and big air, the name of the game is double or triple 1620s and 1800s, made more difficult by doing them switch, backside or switch backside and adding a multitude of different grabs.

In the men's slopestyle final, only one competitor—China's Yiming—landed an 1800. On his second and third runs, Yiming landed backside triple 1800 on the final jumps. His scores for that section were higher than any other competitor's, but his overall run didn't outscore that of Canada's Parrot.

There was some controversy after the men's slopestyle final, as the judges, who have to get scores out quickly and can't always see the tricks from more angles than what's shown on the broadcast, missed that Parrot grabbed his knee instead of the front of his board. The resulting score of 90.96 gave Parrot the gold medal. Yiming and McMorris were both within three points of the champion.

In big air, however, with riders performing just one huge trick off the jump, the judges should be able to see the full trick, including grabs and landings, which are two sticking points.

In this contest, Yiming won't be the only rider to do an 1800. In 2017, in his X Games debut, Kleveland became the first to land a quad 1800 in competition. Billy Morgan was became the first to land the trick in April 2015 (one month before, Japan's Yuki Kadano had become the first to land the triple 1620 at the U.S Open).

Not long after Morgan's accomplishment, Parrot repeated the feat, but it was two years before Kleveland landed it in competition.

At that X Games, the quad 1800 didn't win Kleveland gold in big air. In the same contest, Parrot became the first to land a quad underflip, and with a cleaner landing, he took gold.

Five years later, the quad 1800 is still the ultimate trick in big air. But not every rider has it in their bag.

To show how much the sport has progressed between the 2018 Games and now, in Pyeongchang, gold medalist Red Gerard's biggest trick was a triple 1440. Now he's stomping triple 1620s and working on bumping it up to the 1800.

Parrot has also become a master of the 1800; a cab (switch frontside) 1800 is what won him gold in big air at X Games Aspen 2020. Parrot was just 13 months removed from a cancer diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma when he won.

McMorris has recently added a backside quad 1800 to his repertoire, and after winning his third straight Olympic bronze in slopestyle, he's looking for a gold in big air.

It's no surprise that the four riders favored in the big air final have all landed quad 1800s in competition; American Chris Corning won the 2019 Visa Big Air World Cup in Atlanta. Unlike in slopestyle, where rails prowess and overall run impression can separate riders who don't necessarily have the top tricks, it's hard to imagine a rider winning with anything less than a triple 1800 in big air.

Then there's Rinnekangas, who became the first person to land a 1980 in competition at January's X Games. If he can land that cleanly in Beijing, he may just bring home his first Olympic medal.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).



21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.