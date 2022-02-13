Olympic Snowboarding Big Air Schedule 2022: Women's Qualifying Live Stream

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Following the Olympic snowboard slopestyle events that took place at Genting Snow Park, about 130 miles outside Beijing, the snowboarders will move to the Chinese capital for the men's and women's big air events.

Snowboard big air will take place on the same course viewers saw in men's and women's ski big air, Big Air Shougang, the world's first permanent big air venue, featuring those large decommissioned cooling towers as a backdrop.

The setting has been described as "depressing" by some viewers, but the athletes have loved it given the stadium feel, the ability for some fans to be present and the good conditions of the jump, which hasn't been the case for many of the other Olympic venues that employ artificial snow.

The backdrop may not be made-for-TV, but the jump will allow us to see some huge tricks and progression—as we did in freestyle skiing, when France's Tess Ledeux and China's Eileen Gu both landed double 1620s for the first time in Olympic competition.

For the female snowboarders, the 1260 is the name of the game; any woman who hopes to win Olympic gold will almost certainly have to attempt one.

The same riders who competed at the Games in slopestyle also have the opportunity to qualify for the big air final. The 30-strong field representing 20 nations will be narrowed down to 12 for the final.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, the United States' Julia Marino and Australia's Tess Coady took gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in slopestyle at these Games.

But slopestyle includes three jib sections, including rails and jumps; style and overall execution are supremely important. In big air, everything comes down to one big trick, and competitors' two best ones (they must be different tricks) are added together for their final score.

So not every woman who medaled in slopestyle are favorites for big air.

Let's take a look at who is favored to make the podium in big air and how you can tune in to view the qualifier.

The full start list can be found here.

Women's Big Air Odds

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand: +250 (wager $100 to win $250)

Anna Gasser, Austria: +475

Jamie Anderson, United States: +600

Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan: +800

Women's Big Air Qualifying Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC*

Live Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*TV broadcast not live, airs 12:30 a.m. ET (Feb. 14)

Austria's Anna Gasser is defending her big air gold medal from the Pyeongchang Games, and there's a good chance she will be successful.

Jamie Anderson, who took silver in 2018, and Sadowski-Synnott, are also among the favorites. But the podium in Beijing will likely be shaken up. Because most of the women in big air can land a 1080 (three full rotations), expect that to be the baseline trick in this event.

What they can do to differentiate themselves from the field include adding a double cork (two off-axis flips)—or, if you're Gasser, a triple cork—as well as performing the trick switch, backside, cab (switch frontside) or some combination thereof.

Gasser could upend the entire contest if she's able to land a triple 1260. She became the first woman to land a triple in 2018 in practice, but no woman has ever landed it in competition.

At January's X Games Aspen, the entire field in the big air final went frontside double 1080 on their first runs.

Miyabi Onitsuka is, in all likelihood, underestimated by Vegas. At the X Games in January 2020, she became the first woman to land a cab double cork 1260 in competition. It's a trick few of the women have in their bags. Fellow Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase, 17, fell attempting a backside 1260 in the slopestyle final to finish 10th but may have more luck landing it in big air.

At the Aspen world championships big air final in March 2021, Sadowski-Synnott attempted a backside double 1260 melon—which she had never landed before—but had to bail in the air.

The New Zealander took silver in that event (and gold in slopestyle), with her two best tricks being a frontside double 1080 melon with a backside 1080 weddle grab. If she can land the backside 1080 and the backside double 1260 in Beijing, she will have a great shot at nabbing a second gold at these Games.

At the X Games earlier this year, Sadowski-Synnott took gold with a frontside double 1080 melon and a backside 1260. It forced Anderson to try to land a 1260 for the first time in competition, but she couldn't stick it and took silver.

Anderson's best tricks included a cab double 1080 and a frontside double 1080, each with Weddle grabs. Onitsuka landed a cab double 1260 with a double grab and frontside 1080 for bronze.

Even though Onitsuka had the cab double 1260 at X Games, her landing was a bit sketchy, which docked her in overall score. So that's something to keep in mind during the big air qualifier. A perfectly landed cab double 1080 can (and will) outscore a shaky cab double 1260.

If you are going to miss the qualifier either because it's on too late or because of the Super Bowl, you can rewatch it on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



