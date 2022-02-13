UFC 271 Results: Israel Adesanya Win, Tai Tuivasa Knockout Top Main Card Results

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

An Israel Adesanya striking showcase and a stunning knockout from Tai Tuivasa headlined UFC 271 from the Toyota Center in Houston.

The main event did not fail to deliver an intriguing fight. Whittaker once again struggled to find ways to close the distance against the longer and quicker Adesanya.

The reigning champion chewed up Whittaker's lead leg with kicks and was sharp on the counters when Whittaker tried to force the issue.

Unlike the first fight when Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in the second round, Bobby Knuckles had a few answers. He scored a handful of takedowns and had some success in doubling up his jab. However, neither of those answers were enough to change the result.

Ultimately, it wasn't the flashiest performance from Adesanya. He controlled the fight well and had an easier time winning the rounds he won.

With Jared Cannonier also claiming a big victory he could be the next to challenge Adesanya. Here's a look at the complete results from the night.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Main Card

Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via second-round knockout (1:40)

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson via second-round TKO (4:29)

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:23)

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Prelims

Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Casey O'Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via submission (triangle armbar) (Round 3, 1:48)

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 2, 3:24)

Jeremiah Wells def. Blood Diamond via submission (rear-naked choke) (Round 1, 4:38)

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis

Very few have withstood full-force Derrick Lewis punches and survived the round, let alone come back and win. That makes Tai Tuivasa's win over Lewis in the co-main event an impressive performance.

The Australian lost the first round fairly clearly. Lewis not only landed some of his signature heavy hooks, but also took him down and was delivering punishment there too.

But Tuivasa withstood the best Lewis had to offer and came out aggressive in the second frame. Backing Lewis against the cage he caught him with a flush elbow to the face that sent Lewis to the mat face first.

It was a shocking conclusion to a heavyweight slugfest that lived up to the hype. Not only that, but it creates an interesting situation for Tuivasa, who should move into the top three in the heavyweight division.

He now has a five-fight win streak going, which is one of the longest in the division.

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson

Jared Cannonier is no stranger to violence, and he was once again acquainted with it in his vicious second-round TKO win over Derek Brunson.

Cannonier didn't get off to a great start. He was both knocked down and taken down at different points in Round 1. He ended the round by getting saved by the bell while Brunson was near finishing the fight with a choke.

But Cannonier's power means he's always one shot away from changing the fight drastically. With both fighters clinched up, he unleashed a powerful elbow that was the beginning of the end. The fight ended with Brunson on the mat and the winner raining down elbows.

It was another violent finish for Cannonier. With a top-five ranking and an impressive finish of Brunson, he has a strong case to be the next title challenger in the middleweight division.

Renato Moicano def. Alex Hernandez

Renato Moicano didn't need much of an opening to get the finish against Alex Hernandez. The Brazilian locked up a rear-naked choke following a knockdown in the second round.

The first frame was a competitive affair between the two. An argument could have been made for either to get the nod.

However, Moicano broke the fight open with a combination that saw him land a heavy shot to the body followed up by two headshots. With Hernandez falling to the ground, Moicano was quick to follow him, take his back and lock in the choke to draw the tap.

The win marks Moicano's ninth submission win of his career. Perhaps most important was the striking that set it up, though. He has never won a fight by knockout but clearly did some damage on the feet in this outing.

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast

Bobby Green started the main card with a thorough unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast.

Green's boxing shined in this one. Haqparast obliged in a striking battle, but Green's hand speed and combinations were too much for him.

Throughout the three-round fight, Green built a 188-76 lead in the significant strike department. Haqparast continued to hunt for the big shot but never found the one that could change the tone of the fight.

It was a strong outing for Green and a great follow-up to his win over Al Iaquinta last time out. Green has been in the UFC since 2013, but these last two performances have been his best to date.

We could be seeing the beginning of a late-career rise if Green is able to continue outboxing opponents.