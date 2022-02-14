BS Meter on NFL's Biggest Rumors Entering the 2022 Offseason

9 of 9

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The future of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers is entirely uncertain. He could retire, return or ask for a trade this offseason, and it's hard to know if he's leaning in a specific direction.

According to Rapoport, the Packers have "cautious optimism" that Rodgers will return. However, a trade is still very much on the table.

According to Glazer, the Packers have told Rodgers they'll trade him if he wishes to be dealt this offseason. And according to Jared Stillman of ESPN 102.5 Nashville, Rodgers is building a home in the Nashville area and would be "open" to joining the Titans.

While we'd love to see Rodgers partner with Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and the Titans, this one feels unlikely. If Rodgers wants to get away from a team that regularly earns a top seed in the NFC but falls short in the playoffs, why would he want to go to one that does the same in the AFC?

Tennessee, meanwhile, reportedly has no interest in Rodgers.

"A team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with [Ryan] Tannehill," Turron Davenport of ESPN wrote.

Rodgers may be open to the Titans in the sense that he's open to just about any team that isn't Green Bay right now. It's unlikely, though, that he's circled Tennessee as a destination.

Verdict: B.S.