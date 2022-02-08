The Blockbuster NFL Trades We Want to See in 2022 Offseason

0 of 7

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

As we continue to ramp up to Super Bowl LVI, it's worth keeping an eye on the looming NFL offseason. The new league year begins on March 16, and the free-agent and trade markets are going to be feature plenty of big names.

A number of fantastic players, including Davante Adams, Von Miller, Chris Godwin and J.C. Jackson, are scheduled to hit the open market. Even with a strong free-agent class, though, teams are going to supplement their roster-building with trades.

We saw several high-profile players traded a year ago, including Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater. While not every big deal yielded on-field success, the Los Angeles Rams' acquisition of Stafford has helped them reach the Super Bowl.

Might a team parlay a 2022 trade into a deep playoff run? It's entirely possible, and with that in mind, we're going to examine some blockbuster trades we'd love to see this offseason.

We're swinging big with these hypothetical trades, but we'll keep them within the realm of possibility. The Kansas City Chiefs aren't trading Patrick Mahomes. The New Orleans Saints—with a projected $76.2 million cap deficit—probably aren't trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Factors like team needs, contract statuses, cap space and any relevant recent buzz will be considered here.