Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 8 Early Events

The oldest member of the United States delegation at the 2022 Winter Olympics earned his first-ever Olympic medal on Day 8 of the Beijing Games.

Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner teamed up with Lindsey Jacobellis to win the mixed team snowboard cross event late on Friday night.

The 40-year-old experienced heartbreak in the men's snowboard cross event, as his quest for a medal resulted in a 10th-place finish.

But alongside Jacobellis—who earned her first-ever gold medal at 36 in the women's snowboard cross event—he won the fifth American gold in Beijing.

Three of the five golds have come from snowboarding competitions. The Americans have four overall medals from snowboarding, the most from any single sport.

At the top of the medal table, Norway broke away from Austria for the overall lead by earning three medals.

However, the Norwegians did not gain any separation between themselves and Germany in the hunt for the most gold medals. Germany tied Norway on eight golds through yet another victory in a sliding sport.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (8 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) - 17

2. Germany (8 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze) - 14

3. Austria (4 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 14

4. Russian Olympic Committee (3 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze) - 13

5. Canada (1 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze) - 13

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com



Day 8 Medal Winners

Biathlon

Men's 10km Sprint



Gold: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway)

Silver: Quentin Fillon Maillet (France)

Bronze: Tarjei Boe (Norway)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's 4x5 km Relay

Gold: ROC

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Sweden

Skeleton

Women's Singles

Gold: Hannah Neise (Germany)

Silver: Jaclyn Narracott (Australia)

Bronze: Kimberley Bos (Netherlands)

Ski Jumping

Men's Individual Large Hill

Gold: Marius Lindvik (Norway)

Silver: Ryoyu Kobiyashi (Japan)

Bronze: Karl Geiger (Germany)

Snowboarding

Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Gold: USA (Nick Baumgartner/Lindsey Jacobellis)

Silver: Italy (Omar Visintin/Michela Moioli)

Bronze: Canada (Eliot Grondin/Meryeta O'Dine)

Speedskating

Men's 500m

Gold: Gao Tingyu (China)

Silver: Cha Min Kyu (South Korea)

Bronze: Wataru Morishige (Japan)

United States Win Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

The fifth American gold of the Beijing Games went to the pair of Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis.

The 40-year-old Baumgartner won his first-ever Olympic medal, and the 36-year-old Jacobellis captured her second gold in a few days after she won the women's individual snowboard cross.

Baumgartner was locked in a battle for first place alongside Italy's Omar Visintin during the first part of the final.

That put Jacobellis in a head-to-head showdown with Michela Moioli, who won the 2018 gold medal in women's snowboard cross.

As Baumgartner cheered her on from the bottom of the slope, Jacobellis eked out an advantage over Moioli and crossed the finish line in first place.

The Olympics' official Twitter account pointed out the difference in medals won between the two snowboarders between the start of the Games and now:

The victory earned late on Friday night produced the third American gold medal in snowboarding events.

Jacobellis triumphed in her fifth attempt at the women's snowboard cross, and Chloe Kim captured her second consecutive win in the women's halfpipe.

Norway, Germany Continue Fight For Most Golds

Norway and Germany remain even in the race for the most gold medals at the Beijing Games.

Norway appeared to have the lead going into Saturday night after it took first in the men's 10-kilometer sprint in biathlon and in the men's individual large hill event in ski jumping.

The two victories plus a bronze in the biathlon event allowed Norway to move ahead of Austria and Germany on the overall medal table.

Germany tied Norway with its eighth gold medal in the final event on Saturday morning's schedule.

Hannah Neise captured the gold medal in the women's skeleton. She put down a blistering time of one minute, 1.63 seconds to top the podium.

Neise's victory was the first for Germany in the women's skeleton since it was introduced for the 2002 Olympics.

Neise's gold also completed a German sweep in the skeleton events. Christopher Grotheer won the men's individual event.

Six of Germany's eight gold medals have come from the sliding sports. It won all four luge events and both skeleton competitions. It also earned a gold in biathlon and nordic combined.

Norway and Germany are expected to take their gold-medal race down to the final day of the Olympics since both nations excel in a handful of events left on the schedule.