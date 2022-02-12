USA vs. Finland Women's Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Preview

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

If the United States women's hockey team can get to the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, there's a good chance it will take on Canada. That would be an opportunity for the Americans to avenge their lone loss of the Winter Games to this point.

However, in order for Team USA to get that opportunity, it needs to win one more game.

The U.S. is set to take on Finland in the semifinals of the women's hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday. One of those two teams will advance to face the winner of the other semifinal matchup, which will feature Canada and Switzerland.

Here's a look at the schedule for the semifinals, along with everything else you need to know about the matchup between the United States and Finland.

Women's Hockey Semifinals Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 13

Canada vs. Switzerland, 11:10 p.m. ET, USA Network

Monday, Feb. 14

United States vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Games can be streamed live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

This won't be the first time that the United States and Finland will face off since arriving in Beijing. Both teams were part of Group A, so they went head-to-head during the preliminary round. And things went in the Americans' favor in that previous matchup.

In its opening game of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 3, the United States notched a 5-2 victory over Finland. The U.S. led 4-0 after two periods, as Kendall Coyne Schofield scored a pair of goals in the second period to put the game out of reach.

It was a strong showing for the Americans, who outshot Finland 52-12, as they set the tone for what has been a solid run in Beijing to this point.

After going 2-1 in the preliminary round, the United States took on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Although the Americans trailed 1-0 early in the second period, they scored four unanswered goals to secure a 4-1 victory. Lee Stecklein scored the first of three third-period goals for Team USA.

"Obviously in a close game like that to get the next goal to go ahead is huge," said Kelly Pannek, who assisted Stecklein's go-ahead goal, per Phil Helsel of NBC News. "To be able to kind of get that a little earlier in the third period definitely let us play a little more free."

While the United States faced a bit of a test in its quarterfinal matchup, Finland had no trouble reaching this point. It cruised to a 7-1 victory over Japan to advance to the semifinals.

The winner of the United States-Finland matchup will be assured of winning at least the silver medal, while the loser will head to the bronze medal game to take on the loser of the other semifinal game. Although the winner will have an opportunity to play for the gold, a challenging matchup against Canada likely awaits.

The Canadians appear to be the favorites to win the gold, as they've won each of their first five games at the Winter Olympics. They've outscored their opponents 44-5, and they're the only team that has defeated the U.S., as they beat the Americans 4-2 in the preliminary round.

In the quarterfinals, Canada had a dominant showing, notching an 11-0 victory over Sweden. Now, it will face Switzerland, which it already defeated 12-1 in its opening contest of the Winter Games.

If the United States and Canada both advance, it will mark the fourth straight Winter Olympics in which the two countries have faced off for the gold. The Americans won in 2018, marking the first time they had captured the gold since 1998, the first year that women's hockey was included at the Winter Games.

Before the U.S. beat Canada in 2018, it defeated Finland 5-0 in the semifinals. So the Americans will be looking to repeat history as they try to end up atop the medal stand again this year in Beijing.