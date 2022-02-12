Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: Saturday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

0 of 4

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

A new Olympic event will be making its debut during Saturday night's coverage of the 2022 Winter Games. For the first time, the monobob will provide a fresh take on the women's bobsled competition.

Typically, the bobsledding events at the Winter Olympics feature teams of two and four competitors. Women's bobsledding was introduced in 2002, with the lone competition being a two-woman event. Now, there will also be the monobob, which is a one-woman event.

In addition to the monobob, Saturday's Olympic coverage will feature curling, hockey, skiing and more, as the 2022 Winter Olympics continue in Beijing.

Here's a full schedule for Saturday's coverage of the Winter Games.