Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: Saturday TV, Live-Stream Coverage

Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule: Saturday TV, Live-Stream CoverageFebruary 12, 2022
A new Olympic event will be making its debut during Saturday night's coverage of the 2022 Winter Games. For the first time, the monobob will provide a fresh take on the women's bobsled competition.
Typically, the bobsledding events at the Winter Olympics feature teams of two and four competitors. Women's bobsledding was introduced in 2002, with the lone competition being a two-woman event. Now, there will also be the monobob, which is a one-woman event.
In addition to the monobob, Saturday's Olympic coverage will feature curling, hockey, skiing and more, as the 2022 Winter Olympics continue in Beijing.
Here's a full schedule for Saturday's coverage of the Winter Games.
Saturday TV, Live-Stream Schedule
7 a.m. ET
Curling women's round robin: Denmark vs. Switzerland, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: Great Britain vs. United States, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Japan, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: Sweden vs. China, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Skeleton: Women's Heats 3 and 4, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8 a.m. ET
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: Switzerland vs. Denmark, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic, CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8 p.m. ET
Curling men's round robin: United States vs. Canada, CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: China vs. Great Britain, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: Italy vs. Russian Olympic Committee, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: Norway vs. Sweden, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's bobsled: Monobob Heats 1 and 2, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
9 p.m. ET
Women's freestyle skiing: Slopestyle qualifying, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's alpine skiing: Giant slalom first runs, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
11 p.m. ET
Women's alpine skiing: Downhill training, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: Slovakia vs. Latvia, CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Complete schedule available at NBCOlympics.com.
Men's Ice Hockey: Group B Action
All four men's ice hockey teams in Group B will be in action during Saturday's morning Olympic coverage. The Russian Olympic Committee will look to remain unbeaten as it takes on the Czech Republic, while Switzerland and Denmark will go head-to-head.
These are the final two games of the preliminary round for the Group B teams. Group A and Group C will then complete the final matchups of the preliminary round on Sunday.
The Russian Olympic Committee was expected to be among the top contenders for the gold medal, and it's off to a strong start. The ROC owns a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 2-0 victory over Denmark. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will be trying to keep its momentum going after beating Switzerland in a shootout on Friday.
Switzerland is the only Group B team that doesn't yet have a win at the Winter Olympics. It will be looking to change that against Denmark, which is aiming to bounce back after a loss to the Russian Olympic Committee.
Women's Bobsled: Monobob Heats 1 and 2
The women's monobob will make its Olympic debut on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Beijing) with the first two heats of the event. These runs will give a better indication of who the top bobsledders to watch in the event will be moving forward.
Among the favorites to win the gold medal is the United States' Elana Meyers Taylor. The 37-year-old is a three-time Olympic medalist who won the silver in two-woman bobsledding in both 2014 and 2018. However, she didn't get as much practice time as many of the other competitors because she tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation at the start of the Winter Games.
If Meyers Taylor doesn't win the inaugural monobob gold, it could go to Kaillie Humphries, who is also from the United States. Humphries is a three-time Olympic medalist who won the gold in the two-woman event in both 2010 and 2014.
It should be exciting to see Meyers Taylor and Humphries potentially battle it out for the gold in this new event. And with both likely to fare well, this competition should be an opportunity for the U.S. to collect at least a pair of medals.
Men's Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt hasn't yet earned a medal in his first appearance at the Winter Olympics. The 24-year-old skier placed seventh in the men's downhill, and he got a DNF in men's super-G. But his best event is about to take place on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Beijing).
Odermatt is expected to be among the top competitors in the men's giant slalom. The event will begin with the first runs at 9:15 p.m. ET, then the second and final runs will start around 12:45 a.m. ET on early Sunday morning.
Through five races, Odermatt is the World Cup leader in men's giant slalom, as he's recorded four victories. It's possible he'll carry that dominance over to Olympic competition, as this should be his best opportunity yet to win his first Winter Games medal.
Austria's Manuel Feller and Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen should be among the other top skiers to watch in the giant slalom event. An Austrian has won the gold in this competition at four of the previous six Winter Olympics, so Feller will be looking to keep that run of success going.