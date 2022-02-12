Super Bowl National Anthem 2022: Updated Odds for Mickey Guyton's Rendition

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Super Bowl brings with it a certain level of pomp and circumstance that is not reserved for other games. The stage is bigger, the lights brighter and everything surrounding the epic encounter of the league's two best teams is magnified.

Including the national anthem.

Every game is preceded by "The Star-Spangled Banner," but none are more stirring, inspiring or more critically observed than the one that comes moments before kickoff of the most significant contest of the season.

Sunday in Los Angeles, Mickey Guyton will take center stage for one of the highest-profile performances of her career. Guyton is a country-pop star and Grammy nominee singer of the hit song "Black Like Me."

The question on the minds of Super Bowl bettors is not the quality of performance or whether it will catapuilt the singer to a new level of stardom but, instead, just how long it will take.

Odds: National Anthem Length

Over 95 seconds (-130)

Odds via OddsChecker

In recent years, the length of the national anthem has drawn interest from bettors looking to find any possible element of the most prestigious sporting event to wager on.

Alicia Keys holds the distinction of performing the longest anthem in Super Bowl history, with her 2013 rendition prior to the Super Bowl XLVII showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens clocking in at two minutes, 36 seconds, per The Houston Chronicle's David Barron.

That bested the previous record of 2:32 held by the great Natalie Cole.

The shortest anthem in the game's long and illustrious history belongs to Jewel, whose 1:27 performance preceded Denver Broncos legend John Elway earning his first Lombardi Trophy by way of a victory over Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII.

Matt Lutovsky of Sporting News reported that performances have trended longer in recent years, "with seven of the past nine renditions taking over two minutes and the other two lasting at least 1:49."

Jason Randowitz of OddsChecker revealed that Guyton's most recent performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in May of 2021, went far below 95 seconds.

"She might end up holding her notes longer for the Super Bowl, but she doesn't really add any dramatic flares to her singing and should get through it fast, knowing everyone just wants to start playing the game," he added.

With the eyes of the entertainment industry on her, the opportunities her performance may open up and the enormity of the moment, expect Guyton to showcase herself a bit. A lengthier anthem, in which she hits some high notes and shows off her vocal range, should not be out of the question.

Given the trends compiled by Lutovsky, it seems unlikely that Guyton breaks with recent tradition and clocks in north of the 1:35 used as the measuring stick for the odds.