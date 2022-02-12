Olympic Alpine Skiing Schedule 2022: Live Stream, TV Info for Men's Giant Slalom

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Marco Odermatt has been the king of the men's giant slalom discipline all winter long.

The Swiss skier has a chance to turn his dominance in the event into a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics over two runs on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Odermatt leads the giant slalom World Cup standings by over 200 points over Austria's Manuel Feller. Odermatt has won four of the five events on the World Cup circuit.

All of the other competitors in the giant slalom will be chasing the 24-year-old over the course of two runs.

Feller and France's Alexis Pintarault are among the top contenders to take down Odermatt, or land on the medal podium alongside him.

Men's Giant Slalom Info

Run 1: Saturday, February 12 at 9:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Run 2: Sunday, February 13 at 12:45 a.m. ET (NBC)

Event can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Preview

Marco Odermatt should be the overwhelming favorite to capture the men's giant slalom gold medal.

Odermatt leads the FIS World Cup standings in the event. The 24-year-old is also the overall leader in the World Cup. He is second in the Super-G and fourth in the downhill.

Odermatt started his Olympic program with a seventh-place finish in the downhill, and he did not finish in the Super-G competition.

The Swiss favorite captured four of the five giant slalom events and the last two events that took place on the circuit.

Manuel Feller, who is second in the event's World Cup standings, was the most-recent second-place finisher to Odermatt on January 8 in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Feller also owns a pair of third-place finishes from the World Cup season. He should be viewed as the second favorite to win gold and a likely podium finisher.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen is the only skier not named Odermatt to win a giant slalom race this season. He captured the first of two runs in Alta Badia, Italy in December. He took silver at the Pyeongchang Games behind Marcel Hirscher.

Alexis Pintarault of France is the only other athlete to medal twice on the World Cup circuit. He won bronze in the last two Olympic giant slalom events.

One of the medal favorites will go down as the newest Olympic champion in the giant slalom, as Hirscher retired from the sport in 2019.

Odermatt will try to bring home the first Swiss gold in the event since Carlo Janka won in Vancouver in 2010. Switzerland has four all-time golds in the event, which is one behind Austria.