AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 11

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on February 11.

Two title matches took place this week for the AEW Women's Championship and Tag Team Championships.

Britt Baker defended her title against Robyn Renegade while Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus put the tag belts on the line against Austin and Colten Gunn.

After being confronted by his former trainer, QT Marshall, the young Superstar known as Hook battled Marshall's alledged top student, Blake Li.

Last but not least, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta took on Nick and Matt Jackson. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's episode of AEW Rampage.