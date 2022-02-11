Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 7 Early Events

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

The races for the most 2022 Winter Olympics medals and the highest amount of gold medals are tight after one week of competition in Beijing.

Norway and Austria are level at the top of the overall medal table with 14 medals each. Norway picked up two medals during Friday's events, while Austria earned one.

Norway's six gold medals is second to Germany, who has controlled all of the sliding sports.

Germany took gold and silver in the men's skeleton on Friday morning. The European nation won all of the luge competitions and it should be in the mix for the bobsled medals handed out next week.

The United States did not earn a medal over the last 24 hours. Shaun White did not medal in his first men's halfpipe run and Mikaela Shiffrin finished outside of the medal places in the women's Super-G.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Norway (6 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze) - 14

2. Austria (4 gold, 6 silver, 4 bronze) - 14

3. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze) - 12

4. Canada (1 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze) - 12

5. Germany (7 gold, 4 silver, 0 bronze) - 11

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 7 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Women's Super-G

Gold: Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland)

Silver: Mirjam Puchner (Austria)

Bronze: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland)

Biathlon

Women's 7.5 km Sprint

Gold: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Norway)

Silver: Elvira Oberg (Sweden)

Bronze: Dorothea Wierer (Italy)

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's 15km Individual

Gold: Iivo Niskanen (Finland)



Silver: Alexander Bolshunov (ROC)

Bronze: Johannes Klaebo (Norway)

Short Track

Women's 1,000m

Gold: Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands)

Silver: Choi Min-Jeong (South Korea)

Bronze: Hanne Desmet (Belgium)

Skeleton

Men's Singles

Gold: Christopher Grotheer (Germany)

Silver: Axel Jungk (Germany)

Bronze: Wengang Yan (China)

Snowboarding

Men's Halfpipe

Gold: Ayumu Hirano (Japan)

Silver: Scotty James (Australia)

Bronze: Jan Scherrer (Switzerland)

Speedskating

Men's 10,000m

Gold: Nils van der Poel (Sweden)

Silver: Patrick Roest (Netherlands)

Bronze: Davide Ghiotto (Italy)

Germany Continues Domination of Sliding Sports

Germany is in the hunt to win the most gold medals and overall medals because of its control of the sliding sports.

Christopher Grotheer extended that dominance by winning the men's skeleton competition over his teammate Axel Jungk on Friday morning.

Grotheer became the fifth German gold medalist in five sliding sport events with his winning set of four runs. He had the fastest time in each of the first three slides down the track.

Grotheer's skeleton win placed Germany one medal ahead of Norway in the race for the most golds at the Beijing Games.

Germany earned a clean sweep in the luge events to put itself in that position. It won the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles and team event in luge.

The German duo of Hannah Neise and Tina Hermann are second and third after two runs of the women's skeleton competition. One of those athletes could extend the German sliding dominance on Saturday.

Germany is the reigning world champion in the two-man and four-man bobsled events and it took silver and bronze in the women's monobob and two-woman events at the 2021 World Championships.

The European country can pick up gold medals in other sports as well, but its path to the top of the gold-medal chart comes through more success on the sliding ice.

Norway, Austria Tied For Overall Medal Lead

Norway and Austria are deadlocked with 14 overall medals at the top of the medal table.

Norway made up its one-medal disadvantage going into Friday by earning two podium finishes in the Day 7 events.

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won gold in the women's biathlon 7.5-kilometer sprint to give the Norwegians their sixth title in Beijing. Roeiseland also won gold in the biathlon mixed relay and bronze in the women's individual event.

Johannes Klaebo became the fourth Norwegian athlete to win multiple individual medals with his bronze in the men's 15-kilometer cross-country skiing event.

Austria earned its 14th medal of the Beijing Games through Mirjam Puchner's second-place finish in the women's Super-G.

Austria picked up a majority of its medals in the alpine skiing events. It has five medals from that sport and there could be more to come in the second week of the Olympics.

Both countries are expected to be in the mix for the most overall medals throughout the second week. The Russian Olympic Committee and Canada, both of whom have 12 medals, could make a push for the top spot as well.