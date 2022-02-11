USA vs. Canada Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds and Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

The United States and Canada renew their men's hockey rivalry at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday night.

The Americans and Canadians do not have their typical long list of NHL star players because of the league's decision to opt out of the Beijing Games.

However, the two do have some players who could step into starring roles in the rivalry that can give the winner an advantage at the top of Group A in men's hockey pool play.

The United States are on top of Group A on goal difference after putting eight goals past China in their opening game. Canada scored five against Germany.

Friday's contest could feel a bit different than the openers because the two will be facing level competition. That may lead to a lower-scoring and more tense affair.

USA vs. Canada Info

Date: Friday, February 11

Start Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com or Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line: Canada -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5

Money Line: Canada (-245; bet $245 to win $100); United States (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

Pick

Canada 2, United States 1

Canada and the United States combined to hold their first opponents to a single goal.

However, only one of those defensive performances can help us break down Friday night's matchup.

The United States shut out China, who many expect to finish with zero points and a high negative goal differential. China is ranked 32nd in the world and may not be competitive in any contest.

Canada, ranked No. 1, held Germany to a single goal in a much more competitive opening match. Germany, ranked No. 5, is expected to contend with the loser of the Canada-U.S. game for second place in Group A.

Team Canada brought a more experienced group to the Olympics. Former NHL star Eric Staal is the captain of the squad, and over half of the roster is 30 years old or older.

The young talent on the Canadian roster is impressive as well with top-five NHL draft picks Owen Power and Mason McTavish.

Ranked No. 4, the United States turned to a majority of collegiate players for its squad, and defensive success will be vital. If the Americans slow down the likes of Staal and Eric O'Dell, they stand a chance of keeping the contest tight.

Some of the other results in Groups B and C could be an indicator of what we see in a matchup of two potential group winners.

Five of the seven games taken place outside of Group A have been decided by two goals or fewer. That could be the case for the first time in Group A if the U.S. defense holds firm.

The biggest American concern could be its offensive output against a superior opponent. Eight goals will not happen against Canada, and if that part of the ice is shut down, the United States must attempt to win the game with its defense.

