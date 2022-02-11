US Men's Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Updated Top Scorers for Team USA

1 of 3

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Chen wasted little time sending a message to a worldwide audience about just who these Olympics belonged to.

In the short program of the team event, he easily finished first, setting Team USA up for an early medal. He sailed through the air with quad jumps and demonstrated classy footwork on the way to a season-high 111.71 points.

He was unequivocally the best skater on the ice in that competition, setting the tone for the rest of his appearances in these games.

"I still have a lot more to do ahead of me. Of course, I'm very, very happy. I might not be the most emotive person, but deep down I'm genuinely very happy," Chen said after his performance, per Juliet Macur and Victor Mather of the New York Times.

Elsewhere in the team event for the U.S., Zachary Donohue and partner Madison Hubbell scored a first-place finish with an 86.56 in rhythm dance, while Brandon Frazier and partner Alexa Knierim's strong performance in the pairs short program (75.0, good enough for third) fueled an impressive first day on the ice.

The Russian Olympic Committee would surge back in the second day of the team event, eventually leading them to a gold-medal finish as the U.S. settled for silver.

Vincent Zhou replaced Chen during Day 2 and finished third in the free skate with a score of 171.44.

Unfortunately, a positive COVID-19 test would lead to Zhou leaving the games prematurely, and he was unable to participate in the men's singles event.