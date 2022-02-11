Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Odds for USA, Top Nations for Remaining Schedule

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal in the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, while Nathan Chen of the United States captured the gold in the men's event.

And it's possible the ROC and the USA could win even more figure skating gold at the Games.

There's still plenty of figure skating action to come between now and Feb. 19, as the women's, pairs and ice dancing competitions have still to take place. The ice dance event will be the first of those to happen, with the rhythm dance set for Saturday and the free dance scheduled for Sunday.

Here's everything else you need to know about the upcoming figure skating events in Beijing.

Figure Skating Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rhythm dance, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network

Sunday, Feb. 13

Free dance, 8:15 p.m. ET, USA Network

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Women's short program, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network

Thursday, Feb. 17

Women's free skate, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network

Friday, Feb. 18

Pairs short program, 5:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, Feb. 19

Pairs free skate, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network

Top Odds to Win

Pairs

Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, Russian Olympic Committee: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, China: +175

Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov, Russian Olympic Committee: +300

Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitrii Kozlovskii, Russian Olympic Committee: +550

Ice Dance

Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron, France: -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov, Russian Olympic Committee: +300

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue, United States: +700

Madison Chock/Evan Bates, United States: +700

Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin, Russian Olympic Committee: +1200

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The women's figure skating competition begins Tuesday, but the participation of Kamila Valieva will need to be decided before then.

The 15-year-old tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Winter Olympics, which is news that broke earlier this week. According to Emily Giambalvo, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Gus Garcia-Roberts of The Washington Post, there will be an expedited hearing that will determine whether she can compete in the women's event for the ROC.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide if Valieva can take part in the women's competition, per Giambalvo, Abutaleb and Garcia-Roberts.

If Valieva can participate, she'll be the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal in her Olympic debut. She placed first in both the short program and free skate during the team event, helping the ROC win the gold, and she'll likely perform well again.

However, if it's determined that she can't compete, the field for the women's event will be much more open. And there may no longer be a clear favorite for who is going to win.

Anna Shcherbakova of the ROC will likely be among the top women's performers. The 17-year-old won the gold medal at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships, and she'd likely be the favorite to win Olympic gold if her teammate isn't in the field.

It's also possible that any of the three women from the United States could contend for medals. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu are all strong competitors who have the potential to put together a strong performance.

While France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are the clear favorites to win gold in the ice dancing, the pairs event may be more competitive. And with the pairs being the final figure skaters to compete in Beijing, it could be an exciting way to close out the Winter Olympics.

Although Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of the ROC have the best odds to win the pairs gold, China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong also have strong odds and could end up atop the medal stand. It seems likely one of these duos will capture the gold, but it should be a competitive battle between them.

