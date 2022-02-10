Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 10February 11, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 10
The march to No Surrender on February 19 continued Thursday on AXS TV with a show that highlighted the men and women that will play integral parts at the live event special.
Scott D'Amore sent Josh Alexander home, Honor No More found opposition from an unlikely source, Tasha Steelz sent a message loudly and clearly to Mickie James and The Bullet Club had words for Violent By Design.
What went down, who emerged with momentum on their side and what did it mean for the upcoming event?
Find out now with this recap of this week's show.
Josh Alexander Starts the Show
Josh Alexander kicked off this week's show with a promo in which he sought to get a few things off his chest.
He vowed that Impact Wrestling wasn't going to war with Honor No More without him, then turned his attention to the world title and the rematch against Moose that he never received. He suggested there was a reason Scott D'Amore didn't give him said match but after No Surrender, whether its Moose or W. Morrissey, he is going to be waiting for them.
Big Kon (Konnor of WWE's The Ascension) interrupted. Alexander said he knew why the big man was there and challenged him to a match. That match ensued and within seconds, Alexander tapped his opponent out with the ankle lock.
A furious Alexander refused to break the hold, drawing D'Amore to the ring. After shoving the EVP to the mat, the two longtime friends had an emotional back and forth that ended with the head of the company sending The Walking Weapon home and taking him out of the No Surrender pay-per-view match against Honor No More.
Result
Alexander defeated Konnor
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great way to intensify the mounting dissension between Alexander and D'Amore while simultaneously taking the former out of the equation until Impact is ready to reintroduce him to the world title picture at a later date.
The intensity of the promo, the personal touches added by D'Amore and the crowd's reaction to the most impactful lines (no pun intended) helped make this a hot start to the show.
Why the company brought Kon into for that seconds-long ass-whooping is a question only it knows the answer to.
Deonna Purrazzo's Open Challenge
Deonna Purrazzo returned to the squared circle this week, putting either the AAA Reina de Reinas or Ring of Honor women's title on the line in an open challenge. Former NXT star Santana Garrett answered said challenge, squaring off against a woman she was very familiar with.
The Virtuosa weathered the early storm of chain wrestling, reversals and near-falls before wrestling control of the match and targeting the left arm of her opponent. The fiery challenger fought her way back into the match but Purrazzo countered a kick into the Koji Clutch.
Garrett created separation, climbed to the top rope and came off with what one would assume was a crossbody attempt. Purrazzo caught her mid-flight and applied the Fujiwara armbar. Garrett tried to counter out but The Virtuosa caught her with a rollup for the win.
Result
Purrazzo defeated Garrett
Grade
B
Analysis
Purrazzo continued to demonstrate the skills and abilities that have led to some considering her the best women's wrestler on the planet. The Virtuosa absorbed everything thrown at her, countered or reversed a bunch of it, and was able to stack up her opponent for the victory.
While it is almost disappointing to see Purrazzo not involved in something of more meaning right now, having these random one-off matches where she can go to the ring, show off a bit and score wins is far from the worst usage of her.
Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
Close friends Chelsea Green and Knockouts world champion Mickie James battled Thursday in non-title action while No. 1 contender Tasha Steelz and the imposing Savannah Evans watched from ringside.
Green caught James off-guard with a baseball slide, then rocked her with a back elbow. Green tried for the I'm Prettier but the champion countered into a Mickie-T attempt. Green countered that and delivered a cutter, drawing the ire of Steelz, who interfered by throwing trash into the ring.
Evans flattened Green at ringside as the referee called for the bell, disqualifying James. The heels exited, proud of their actions while James checked on Green at ringside.
Result
Green defeated James via disqualification
Grade
C+
Analysis
This felt like a Cliff's Notes version of what a higher-profile match between James and Green would look like.
Steelz interfering because was utilized her finisher on James was a nice hint of the mind games Green may be playing with more than just the heel. It still feels very much like Green is destined to betray James and the result will be an intensely personal feud.
Unfortunately for Steelz, that makes her feel like a placeholder contender, a role she is better than. The former tag team champion is a dynamic, charismatic performer who belongs at or near the top of the Knockouts division. If she doesn't take the title on February 19, she should sooner rather than later, as in before the end of 2022.
Bullet Club Speaks
Ahead of a historic, first-time-ever match between The Guerillas of Destiny and The Good Brothers at No Surrender, Bullet Club hit the ring to address the Impact Wrestling fans.
Tonga Loa addressed the aforementioned tag title match before Jay White brought up the recent partnership between The Good Brothers and Violent By Design.
An enraged Eric Young and VBD teammates Deaner and Joe Doering interrupted. Young claimed his faction runs things in Impact, only for White to remind him that Bullet Club has been dominant for a decade and that the faction is always on top.
The back-and-forth culminated with EY challenging White to a six-man tag next week, only for Switchblade to suggest they fight now. The Good Brothers joined the fray, standing side-by-side with VBD.
Tama Tonga thanked Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for leaving New Japan. The Good Brothers put over their resumes in different companies, to which Tonga responded by saying they have only been everywhere because they were fired from everywhere. After they beat them at No Surrender, the Guerrillas of Destiny are firing The Good Brothers from Bullet Club.
Grade
B
Analysis
White, Loa and Tonga were red-hot with some great content here but the weaving of feuds was a bit all over the place.
It started with hype for the tag title match, then switched to the upcoming match between White and Young, then returned to the tag bout. Why not just focus all of it on the tag match earlier, then end with White and Young? Or vice versa?
The matches should be fun, wild, potentially chaotic. It would be great to see Bullet Club emerge victoriously and stay on this side of the so-called forbidden door, but Impact has a lot invested in Violent By Design and The Good Brothers so it would not be a surprise to see either act standing tall at No Surrender.
Rhino and Rich Swann vs. Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
With questions surrounding Team Impact's fifth participant for No Surrender abounding, especially after prospective choice Jonathan Gresham was found knocked out, former world champions Rich Swann and Rhino banded together to battle Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.
The heels capitalized on a distraction caused by the barring of Vincent, PCO, Chris Sabin and Eddie Edwards from ringside and worked over Swann. They isolated him, cutting him off from his partner. A big enzuigiri from Swann to Bennett allowed him to escape their clutches and tag in Rhino.
The Man-Beast exploded into the match but before he could set up for his trademark Gore, Maria Kanellis-Bennett hopped up from the commentary position and threw powder in the eyes of the babyface. The heels scored the win from there before stopping by and threatening longtime ROH owner Carey Silkin.
Steve Maclin made the save. After clearing the heels out of the ring, he approached Silkin, Scott D'Amore and Ian Riccaboni backstage and pled his case for inclusion in the No Surrender main event. After imploring Edwards, Sabin, Rhino and Swann, he was accepted as the fifth man.
Result
Honor No More defeated Rhino and Swann
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a solid tag match that showed off Bennett and Taven's tag team chemistry, something long-time fans of Ring of Honor were already familiar with. That Kanellis-Bennett factored so heavily into the finish proved that she is every bit the threat that her male counterparts in the faction are.
Maclin making the save and staking his claim to a spot with Team Impact after being attacked by the heels a week ago was a great bit of booking and sets him up as the antihero of the team.
The influx of heels sets him up to be more of a babyface. Given his no-nonsense badassery, that is a solid move. Do not be surprised if it turns out Gresham's attacker was, in fact, the former Forgotten Son as he sought to find his way into the No Surrender main event no matter what.
No Disqualification Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey
Just when it looked like The Learning Tree's Zicky Dice and VSK would have a say in the outcome of Thursday's No Disqualification Match between Brian Myers and W. Morrissey, the big man ended their nights by driving them through tables and ensuring the match would one-on-one.
Myers answered by taping Morrissey to the middle rope and peppering him with kendo stick shots about the body. After some taunting, and with nowhere for the top contender to the Impact world title to go, Myers scaled the ropes and delivered a Van Terminator, driving a trash can into the face of his opponent.
Morrissey kicked out, fired up and unleashed hell on The Most Professional Wrestler. The big man dropped Myers, grabbed the kendo stick and punished him. He executed a powerbomb, to which the crowd chanted, "one more time."
The babyface produced a bag of thumbtacks and proceeded to deliver two more powerbombs into them before scoring the three count.
Moose attacked after the bell, wrapping a chair around Morrissey's head and bashing it with another, leaving him in a heap at ringside to close the show.
Result
Morrissey defeated Myers
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a much more competitive match than one would have expected, with bigger bumps and a hell of a finish with the two powerbombs into thumbtacks. Myers was presented like a top-tier competitor and really had Morrissey reeling more than once in the match, but this was all about the big man showing his intensity and resilience en route to the win.
The post-match was a great way to end the show, with Moose once again getting the best of Morrissey, but only managing to do so following a sneak attack.
The pay-per-view match is about to be a hell of a heavyweight battle, should give fans an indication of what the future will look like for Impact Wrestling and most importantly, will go a long way in telling us how much faith the company has in Morrissey.