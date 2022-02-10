Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from February 10

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander kicked off this week's show with a promo in which he sought to get a few things off his chest.

He vowed that Impact Wrestling wasn't going to war with Honor No More without him, then turned his attention to the world title and the rematch against Moose that he never received. He suggested there was a reason Scott D'Amore didn't give him said match but after No Surrender, whether its Moose or W. Morrissey, he is going to be waiting for them.

Big Kon (Konnor of WWE's The Ascension) interrupted. Alexander said he knew why the big man was there and challenged him to a match. That match ensued and within seconds, Alexander tapped his opponent out with the ankle lock.

A furious Alexander refused to break the hold, drawing D'Amore to the ring. After shoving the EVP to the mat, the two longtime friends had an emotional back and forth that ended with the head of the company sending The Walking Weapon home and taking him out of the No Surrender pay-per-view match against Honor No More.

Result

Alexander defeated Konnor

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a great way to intensify the mounting dissension between Alexander and D'Amore while simultaneously taking the former out of the equation until Impact is ready to reintroduce him to the world title picture at a later date.

The intensity of the promo, the personal touches added by D'Amore and the crowd's reaction to the most impactful lines (no pun intended) helped make this a hot start to the show.

Why the company brought Kon into for that seconds-long ass-whooping is a question only it knows the answer to.