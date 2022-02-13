Hart Trophy Top 5: Who's Leading the Race as the NHL's MVP?

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The season's half over. The playoff races are taking shape.

And the best players have separated themselves from the NHL's rank and file.

Put it all together and it seems an ideal time for some end-of-year award forecasting.

With that in mind, it seemed like a good time to analyze the Hart Trophy discussion and come up with a list of players most likely to garner MVP consideration when the season ends in late April.



Team performance and individual stats were taken into consideration for the criteria.

Some of the players who made the final cut have won the trophy before, while others have grabbed different NHL hardware, and one insurgent is making his first real pitch toward inclusion among the elite.

Take a look at what we came up with and drop a line or two with your views in the comments section.