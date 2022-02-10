Olympic Figure Skating 2022: USA Dates, Event Times, Odds for Remaining Schedule

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Nathan Chen completed his quest for Olympic gold Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Beijing). The 22-year-old placed first in both the short program and free skate, with the latter capping off a dominant showing at the 2022 Winter Games.

It's no surprise that the American fared so well in Beijing, but some of the remaining figure skating events could be a bit less predictable.

With the men's figure skating events complete, the focus shifts to the ice dancing, pairs and women's competitions, all of which will take place between now and Feb. 19.

Here's everything you need to know about the remaining figure skating events at the Winter Olympics.

Figure Skating Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rhythm dance, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network

Sunday, Feb. 13

Free dance, 8:15 p.m. ET, USA Network

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Women's short program, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network

Thursday, Feb. 17

Women's free skate, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network

Friday, Feb. 18

Pairs short program, 5:30 a.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, Feb. 19

Pairs free skate, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network

Top Odds to Win

Pairs

Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov, Russian Olympic Committee: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Sui Wenjing/Han Cong, China: +175

Evgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov, Russian Olympic Committee: +300

Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitrii Kozlovskii, Russian Olympic Committee: +550

Ice Dance

Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron, France: -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov, Russian Olympic Committee: +300

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue, United States: +700

Madison Chock/Evan Bates, United States: +700

Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin, Russian Olympic Committee: +1200

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The favorite to win the women's figure skating event has long been Kamila Valieva, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee win gold in the team competition. But there's a bit of controversy emerging regarding the sport's latest phenom.

On Wednesday, Russian newspaper RBC reported that the 15-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance prior to the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. However, Dave Skretta and Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press reported that she still practiced Thursday and that it's "unclear if Russia is appealing or fighting the result."

For now, it seems Valieva is preparing to compete in the women's event. But that doesn't begin until Tuesday, so there is time for more developments before it gets underway.

If she does compete, there's a high probability she will win the gold medal in her Olympic debut. During the team competition, she finished in first place in both the short program and free skate.

Anna Shcherbakova of the ROC is also expected to have a strong showing in the women's event. And it's possible any of the three American competitors (Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu) could end up on the podium.

The ROC also has the favorite to win the pairs event in the form of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov. However, China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are also a strong duo, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they came away with gold.

Before the pairs or women's events take place, there will be the ice dancing competition. France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are the strong favorites to win the gold. They didn't compete during the team event, so we have yet to see them take the ice in Beijing.

The United States fared well in ice dancing during the team competition, as Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed first in the rhythm dance, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates were first in the free dance. Both duos are primed to have strong showings this weekend.

