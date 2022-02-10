2022 Olympics: Winter TV Schedule, Live Stream and Thursday Predictions

0 of 4

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The United States is beginning to rack up gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Over the past two days, women's snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Chloe Kim and men's figure skater Nathan Chen have all captured golds, helping to send the U.S. up the medal table in Beijing.

Thursday could be another big day for the Americans, as there's the potential for them to have more success in several Olympic events.

The U.S. men's ice hockey team will take the ice for the first time in the 2022 Winter Games on Thursday morning when it faces China in the preliminary round. On Thursday night (Friday morning in Beijing), Shaun White will be among three American snowboarders competing in the men's halfpipe final. The U.S. women's ice hockey team will also be in action, as it takes on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at Thursday's Olympic coverage schedule, followed by predictions for those highly anticipated events.