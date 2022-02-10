2022 Olympics: Winter TV Schedule, Live Stream and Thursday PredictionsFebruary 10, 2022
2022 Olympics: Winter TV Schedule, Live Stream and Thursday Predictions
The United States is beginning to rack up gold medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Over the past two days, women's snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Chloe Kim and men's figure skater Nathan Chen have all captured golds, helping to send the U.S. up the medal table in Beijing.
Thursday could be another big day for the Americans, as there's the potential for them to have more success in several Olympic events.
The U.S. men's ice hockey team will take the ice for the first time in the 2022 Winter Games on Thursday morning when it faces China in the preliminary round. On Thursday night (Friday morning in Beijing), Shaun White will be among three American snowboarders competing in the men's halfpipe final. The U.S. women's ice hockey team will also be in action, as it takes on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
Here's a look at Thursday's Olympic coverage schedule, followed by predictions for those highly anticipated events.
Thursday TV, Live-Stream Schedule
7 a.m. ET
Speed Skating: Women's 5,000 meters, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: Canada vs. South Korea, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: China vs. Switzerland, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: Sweden vs. Great Britain, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling women's round robin: United States vs. Denmark, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8 a.m. ET
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: United States vs. China, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: Canada vs. Germany, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8:30 a.m. ET
Luge team relay, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8 p.m. ET
Curling men's round robin: Great Britain vs. United States, CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: Denmark vs. China, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: Switzerland vs. Russian Olympic Committee, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Curling men's round robin: Sweden vs. Italy, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
8:30 p.m. ET
Snowboarding: Men's halfpipe final, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Skeleton: Women's Heat 1, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
10 p.m. ET
Alpine Skiing: Women's super-G, NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Skeleton: Women's Heat 2, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
11 p.m. ET
Men's ice hockey preliminary round: Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee, CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Women's ice hockey quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic, USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Complete schedule available at NBCOlympics.com.
Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round: USA vs. China
The United States has a young roster, with no NHLers heading to Beijing. Of its 23 players, 15 are playing at the college level. So it's imperative the Americans get off to a strong start in what figures to be their easiest matchup of the preliminary round to build some confidence for the rest of the Games.
China is among the weaker teams in the field, and it would be a fairly big upset if it took down the United States on Thursday. The host team nearly wasn't included in the Olympic field because there had been concerns that they couldn't match the quality of play of its competitors, as Greg Wyshynski of ESPN reported.
It will help China that the NHL didn't send players to Beijing because of COVID-19 pandemic-related issues. Games that could have turned into blowouts may now be more competitive, and it could stick around early in its matchup against the United States.
Still, expect the Americans to not have much trouble winning handily. A few young players should flash their potential, and it will help them build momentum for their other preliminary-round games against Canada and Germany.
Prediction: United States opens Olympic play with a convincing win.
Snowboarding: Men's Halfpipe Final
Shaun White is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the men's halfpipe event in the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Games. On Thursday night (Friday morning in Beijing), the 35-year-old will look to win one more, as he announced that this will be his final event before retiring from competitive snowboarding.
During the qualifying round for this event, White was outside of the top 12 heading into his second and final run. But he recorded a score of 86.25 to end up fourth and advance to the final, where he'll be joined by fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey in the 12-man field.
White's biggest competition for the gold are likely to be Japan's Ayumu Hirano (first in qualifying) and Australia's Scotty James (second). Hirano won silver in men's halfpipe at both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, while James won bronze in 2018.
Although Hirano and James are likely to have strong runs, it's hard to imagine that White won't rise to the occasion and go out on top. Throughout the years, White has delivered big performances when he's needed them the most, and that's what he'll do again in Beijing. He'll have the best showing to capture a fourth and final Olympic gold medal.
Prediction: White wins gold medal.
Women's Ice Hockey Quarterfinal: United States vs. Czech Republic
The United States went 3-1 during the preliminary round, but that stage ended with a 4-2 loss to Canada. In order for the Americans to get a chance at revenge, they will need to get past the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.
The Czech Republic is 2-2 during the Winter Olympics. It opened the preliminary round with back-to-back wins over China and Sweden, but then it lost to both Denmark and Japan. It means the Czechs face a tough test going up against the United States.
Through their first four games, the Americans have outscored their opponents 20-6, and four of the goals they conceded came against Canada. The United States will need to get back on track against the Czech Republic, and there's a good chance it will do so.
Since women's ice hockey was added to the Winter Olympics in 1998, the U.S. has won a medal at all six Games in which it has been played. The roster is too strong this year for that streak to end, so expect them to win handily against the Czech Republic.
Prediction: United States wins to advance to semifinals.