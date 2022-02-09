USA vs. China: 2022 Olympic Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds and Pick

EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

The United States men's hockey team is expected to cruise to a victory to kick off its 2022 Winter Olympics tournament.

China is the first opponent for the Americans in Group A in Beijing. It is supposed to be a matchup that eases the young team into the competition.

The United States need a win on Thursday morning because there is a tough path ahead in Group A to finish in the top two.

Canada and Germany also reside in Group A. All of those squads are weakened by the absence of NHL players, but the three sides should still be very competitive with each other in the group stage.

China's roster is made up of 15 foreign-born players that have played together on the Kunlun Red Stars in the KHL. Jake Chelios, the son of NHL great Chris Chelios, is one of the Americans on the Chinese roster.

USA vs. China Info

Date: Thursday, February 10

Start Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Game Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: United States (-2.5)

Over/Under: 6

Money Line: United States (-1000; bet $1000 to win $100); China (+550; bet $100 to win $550)

Pick

United States 4, China 1

The USA-China matchup presents a weird dynamic for some of the players.

China has a handful of American-born players on its roster that were recruited to help the host nation be competitive in the men's hockey tournament.

China would have been at a much larger disadvantage if the NHL players remained eligible for the tournament.

There is still a significant mismatch on paper between the USA and China, but the host side may be more competitive than expected in the first period as the Americans look to find a rhythm together on the ice and the players shake out some Olympic nerves.

The one advantage China owns is that all of its players have chemistry from their ice time in the KHL. Brandon Yip, a Canadian on the Chinese roster, talked about the dynamic within the group, per Reuters' Steve Keating.

"Everyone knows we've been together for many years so that is one thing that is going to be a home court advantage for sure," said Yip. "Other teams have kind of been thrown together last minute. We are going to take advantage of that."

The lack of chemistry between the long-time pros and college players in the American squad could let China stay in the contest for a period before the talent takes over.

Matty Beniers is the player most American fans should have their eyes on from the start of the tournament.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft by the Seattle Kraken has the potential to have a breakout tournament on the international stage.

Beniers, who plays at Michigan, is the youngest player on the United States roster that features six players aged 31 or older.

Goalie Pat Nagle is the oldest member of the United States squad at 34 and he has spent most of his career in the AHL and ECHL.

That is a similar theme for most of the American players. Some of them took the step to go overseas to play professionally as well.

The lack of NHL talent will eventually hurt the Americans, but they should have enough skill to overpower the Chinese defense.

China is ranked 32nd in the world in men's hockey and it did not have to face any tough matchups in qualifying since it automatically entered as the host country.

The Americans should win by multiple goals and gain some needed confidence ahead of clashes with Canada and Germany.