2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Winners and Losers of Week 1

Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

While preliminary rounds in some events began earlier, a full week has elapsed since the opening ceremony officially kicked off the 2022 Beijing Games.

As we await the medal rounds to come, we're reviewing several of the most notable results so far. Among them, Team USA stars Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen have backed up their billing as gold-medal favorites. Mikaela Shiffrin, however, has opened the Winter Olympics with two disappointments.

That juxtaposition also ushers in a needed qualifier: These are elite, accomplished athletes. One competition, even at the Olympics, does not define a career or place anyone in a "loser" bucket forever. It's merely a reflection of one specific moment.

The list has a heavy Team USA emphasis and is focused on completed events at the Winter Olympics to date.