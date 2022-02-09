Super Bowl 2022: Recipes, Snacks with Rams vs. Bengals Theme

0 of 4

Al Behrman/Associated Press

This Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI. It's an important game, of course, but the Super Bowl stopped being a mere game several decades ago.

From the halftime show to the parade of interesting (and expensive) commercials, the Super Bowl has become a global entertainment event. It's also one heck of a good reason to throw a party. No Super Bowl gathering would be complete without an impressive spread of food and drink.

Frozen hot wings and pizza delivery aren't going to cut it.

Here, we'll dive into some delicious and relatively easy Super Bowl-themed dishes that can help spice up any Super Bowl experience. This year, we'll be looking specifically at foods prevalent in the Los Angeles and Cincinnati areas.