Olympic Snowboarding Halfpipe 2022 Live-Stream Schedule for Women's Final

From a field of 22 competitors representing 12 nations, the top 12 female halfpipe snowboarders have advanced to Wednesday's final (Thursday morning in China) at the Beijing Olympics.

Unsurprisingly, Chloe Kim, the heavy favorite coming in to this event, earned the top score 87.75 as the top qualifier heading into the final. However, she was the only member of the American team—also including Maddie Mastro, Tessa Maud and Zoe Kalapos—to advance to the final.

Kim, who became the youngest female snowboarder to win Olympic gold in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games when she was 17, finds herself in the high-pressure position of being potentially the first American to win gold at these Olympics.

After Day 5, the U.S. was tied for seventh place with six total medals, but this is the most events the team has participated in at any Winter Games without earning a gold medal.

Historically strong in snowboarding, this was the first year since the slopestyle discipline was introduced at the 2014 Sochi Games that an American did not top the podium. And while Shaun White is the defending halfpipe Olympic gold medalist from 2018, he's not favored to repeat this year.

So it comes down to Kim, the only woman with two 1080s in her run, to put down what she knows she has in her bag (plus the three new tricks she said she hopes to debut in Beijing).

Let's take a closer look at what to look for in the final, including the odds and riders' signature tricks.

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Start List

1. Leng Qiu, China

2. Leilani Ettel, Germany

3. Brooke Dhondt, Canada

4. Elizabeth Hosking, Canada

5. Berenice Wicki, Switzerland

6. Jiayu Liu, China

7. Ruki Tomita, Japan

8. Sena Tomita, Japan

9. Queralt Castellet, Spain

10. Cai Xuetong, China

11. Mitsuki Ono, Japan

12. Chloe Kim, United States

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Odds

Chloe Kim -380

Cai Xuetong +600

Queralt Castellet +850

Sena Tomita +1400

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Schedule

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9 (Thursday in China)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Kim, 21, didn't need to attempt her best trick, a cab 1080 (switch frontside, three full rotations), to advance to the women's halfpipe final. A cab 900 and a switch backside 540 highlighted her first run, which earned her the top score of 87.75 that held throughout the entire qualifier.

Amplitude is rewarded heavily by the judges, and Kim reached nearly 13 feet on her first run.

While she fell on her second run while attempting a backside 720, only the top score from the two runs counts. There are three runs in the final, with the top score counting.

"I'm really stoked on my first run. I honestly just wanted to take the second run and try a different line," Kim said after the qualifier, per Olympics.com. "I've never practiced it before, so not surprised that I fell."

Indeed, Kim is doing everything she can to debut those new tricks at the Games. She had them ready to go at Dew Tour in December, where she finished first, but she wasn't able to incorporate them into her run.

Japan's Mitsuki Ono and China's Cai Xuetong qualified second and third at 83.75 and 83.25, respectively.

Cai is ranked No. 1 in the world in women's halfpipe and has the best chance to spoil Kim's attempt to defend her Olympic gold. A two-time world champion, the Chinese star won a World Cup title in December 2021 and finished runner-up at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in January. In January's Laax Open, she placed seventh.

Castellet, who had a big lien air in her best qualifying run, is coached by two-time Olympic silver medalist Danny Kaas. The 32-year-old has made the podium in each of her last seven contests.

Even though the U.S. has a handful of regulation-size 22-foot halfpipes that riders can train on, the Olympic halfpipe is longer (623 feet, compared to about 580 feet for the U.S. 22-foot halfpipes), meaning that riders who are used to having five hits as they traverse up and down the halfpipe walls need to work a sixth trick into their Olympic runs.

And the judges will penalize them if they don't.

The women's final, which takes place Thursday morning in China, will be broadcast Wednesday night in the U.S.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.



