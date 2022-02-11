Bleacher Report's Expert Super Bowl LVI Picks and Predictions

2 of 6

O'Donnell: Rams -4

I've picked against the Bengals each of the past two weeks, but I can't stop now. The Rams were my preseason NFC Super Bowl representative, they're actually here, and they have veteran superstars who may not see this chance again. The Bengals have been a fun story, but I'll lay the points with a more experienced team that was built almost exclusively to win the championship this year.

Kenyon: Bengals +4

I think the Rams win outright, but this should be a close game down to the end. A four-point spread is also big enough that there's some backdoor cover potential if the Rams are up by 11 points or fewer with under five minutes to go. Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense should score enough points to keep Cincinnati from getting blown out.

Rogers: Rams -4



The Bengals are easy-to-root-for newcomers, but I think the magic will finally run out. Their interior offensive line won't be able to keep Burrow upright against Aaron Donald. While that ultimately didn't matter against the Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons, the Bengals will now have to counter a Rams offense loaded with weapons. Los Angeles was all in this year; I think it's going to pay off.

Sobleski: Bengals outright (because you're ALL on the Rams to win, as was I originally)

At this juncture, there's no reason to doubt what the Bengals can do on either side of the ball. Burrow will be under duress. That's OK. He has been all season and still finds a way to get the ball in the hands of his talented skill-position performers. More importantly, most seem to be overlooking how well the Bengals defense has played as of late to counter Matthew Stafford and Co.

Davenport: Bengals +4

The Bengals are absolutely capable of pulling off the "upset" and winning this game, especially if the offensive line can afford Burrow any sort of time to throw the ball. But Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller are a tough matchup for that line, and the Bengals have allowed a dozen sacks in three playoff games. Rams win the battle in the trenches and take Super Bowl LVI by a field goal.

Moton: Los Angeles -4

The Bengals haven't scored more than two touchdowns in any of their three previous contests. They'll face a Rams squad that's allowed 18.3 points per game while scoring an average of 28 points in its past three outings. Cincinnati has a phenomenal rookie kicker in Evan McPherson, but his leg cannot compete with the synergy between Stafford and his receivers. Rams score 28-plus points and cover.

Consensus ATS pick: None



Consensus score prediction: Rams 28, Bengals 23