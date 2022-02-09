US Olympic Figure Skating 2022: Predictions, Schedule for Men's Free Skate Final

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As the six-time defending United States champion and three-time defending world champion, Nathan Chen headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as the clear gold-medal favorite in men's figure skating. Since his arrival, he has lived up to the hype.

First, the 22-year-old helped the U.S. capture a silver medal in the team event by placing first in the men's short program competition. Then, he got off to a stellar start in the men's individual event, when he set a world record in the short program with a score of 113.97 points.

Now, Chen will look to have one more strong performance in the men's free skate, which is set to take place Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Beijing). And there's a good chance he'll come away with his first individual Olympic medal.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the men's free skate event.

Men's Free Skate Information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Preview, Predictions

Chen has skated two short programs in the 2022 Winter Olympics, and both went much better than the last time he competed at this level. In 2018, he ended up in fifth in the men's event in his Olympic debut.

Since then, the Salt Lake City native has dominated both the U.S. and world championships. So it was expected that he would improve upon his previous Olympic showing and would be the front-runner for the gold.

That's turned out to be the case so far, and Chen has been pleased with his performances in the short programs in both the team and men's competitions.

"I was just elated," he said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. "At the last Olympics, both of the short programs didn't go the way I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the programs I wanted feels really good."

If Chen can perform just as well in the free skate, he'll capture the gold. But there are several other strong competitors who could also end up atop the medal stand if they can put together a showing better than the American.

There are 24 skaters who will be participating in the men's free skate, including three solid competitors from Japan. Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno placed second and third in the short program, respectively, while Yuzuru Hanyu (who won the men's gold in 2014 and 2018) was in eighth.

Hanyu's performance was a bit surprising, as it was expected that he would be Chen's top competition for the gold. It may be too much for him to now overcome, as Kagiyama and Uno seem more likely to chase gold in the free skate.

Uno won the silver medal in his Olympic debut in 2018, and he's in a good position for another podium finish this time. Kagiyama has never previously competed at the Olympics, but he earned the silver at the 2021 world championships, behind Chen.

It's likely Kagiyama and Uno will each perform well again in the free skate. But will it be enough for either to overtake Chen?

The prediction here is that it won't. The U.S. star would have to make a mistake during his routine to slow his recent momentum, and that seems highly unlikely considering how well he has been performing.

Chen will cap off his impressive Olympic showing with his first gold, while Uno and Kagiyama will fare well enough to end up on the medal stand.

Predictions: 1. Chen; 2. Uno; 3. Kagiyama.