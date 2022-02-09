6 NHL Gamechanging Trades We'd Love to See Before the Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

Adding the right player at the NHL trade deadline can make all the difference for teams looking to win the Stanley Cup. Sometimes moves don't pan out—Jarome Iginla to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013 comes to mind.

But other times, they propel contenders to another level. We're talking Mark Recchi to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. Ray Bourque to the Colorado Avalanche in 2000.

What the Tampa Bay Lightning did over the last two deadlines was a more recent masterclass in how to add the right pieces to an already outstanding group of players.

Acquiring Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow in 2020 was risky for Tampa Bay but worked out pretty well, propelling them to a championship. Adding David Savard at the 2021 deadline gave the Lightning more defensive depth, and the former Columbus Blue Jacket helped his new team win its second consecutive Stanley Cup.

It's tough to know exactly how a player will fit and factor in whenever a trade is made, but it's possible to make educated guesses based on whom they've worked out with prior and by taking a peek at some underlying numbers.

That's what the goal is here: to find players who are part of the rumor mill and not only figure out where they could land but on what line they could play. As always, sound off in the comments and let us know what you think we got right and got wrong.

What creative trades do you want to see created ahead of the March 21 trade deadline?