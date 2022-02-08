Olympic Hockey 2022 Tournament Men's Groups, Bracket, Schedule and Odds

3 of 5

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Canada, the United States and Germany should fight for points in Group A.

Canada and the USA have weaker rosters without NHL players, and Germany is looking to follow up its silver-medal campaign in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a solid performance in Beijing.

Eric Staal is the most recognizable name on the Canada roster, but he likely will not leave China as the most notable player on the roster.

Owen Power and Mason McTavish were the first and third overall picks in the 2021 NHL Draft. They could use the Olympics as their breakout tournaments on the international stage.

The United States also has some recent high draft picks on their roster. Matty Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, is the top young player to watch.

Depth may be an issue in the knockout round for the North American powers because of the quality on the ROC, Sweden and Finland rosters.

The North American sides should have enough talent to produce a few results in Group A play. They both need to beat Germany to be in the best possible spot for the knockout round.

Germany made a surprising run to second place in 2018. Goalie Danny aus den Birken and forward Patrick Hager are the key pieces back from the silver-medal team.

Germany is once again using a roster full of domestic-based players, and it could cause some noise in Group A, if it beats Canada or the USA.

China is projected to finish last in Group A in its home Olympics. The entire Chinese team plays for HC Kunlun Red Star in the KHL, and that squad features a handful of players born in Canada and the United States.