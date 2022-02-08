Olympic Hockey 2022 Tournament Men's Groups, Bracket, Schedule and OddsFebruary 8, 2022
Olympic Hockey 2022 Tournament Men's Groups, Bracket, Schedule and Odds
The Russian Olympic Committee is in a great position to repeat as the men's hockey gold-medal winner at the Winter Olympics.
The ROC won the 2018 tournament under the Olympic Athletes of Russia banner. Those names are used because the Russian flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics as a result of a wide-ranging doping scandal.
ROC possesses the best roster in the 12-team tournament. The squad loaded with KHL players has a talent advantage over Canada, the United States and others because NHL players are not participating in the event.
Canada, Finland and Sweden are considered the biggest threats to the ROC. None of those countries will face the Russians until the knockout round.
The 12 teams are divided into three groups for the preliminary round. They will be bracketed for the knockout round by group-phase results.
Men's Olympic Hockey Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Russian Olympic Committee (+150; bet $100 to win $150)
Finland (+450)
Sweden (+550)
Canada (+700)
Czech Republic (+900)
Switzerland (+1400)
USA (+1600)
Germany (+2000)
Slovakia (+5000)
Latvia (+10000)
Denmark (+10000)
China (+70000)
Group-Stage Schedule
Wednesday, February 9
ROC vs. Switzerland (3:50 a.m. ET, USA Network)
Czech Republic vs. Denmark (8:30 a.m. ET, USA Network)
Sweden vs. Latvia (11:10 p.m. ET, CNBC)
Thursday, February 10
Finland vs. Slovakia (3:40 a.m. ET, USA Network)
United States vs. China (8:10 a.m. ET, USA Network)
Canada vs. Germany (8:10 a.m. ET, Peacock)
Denmark vs. ROC (11:10 p.m. ET, CNBC)
Friday, February 11
Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (3:40 a.m. ET, USA Network)
Sweden vs. Slovakia (3:40 a.m. ET, Peacock)
Latvia vs. Finland (8:10 a.m. ET, Peacock)
USA vs. Canada (11:10 p.m. ET, USA Network)
Saturday, February 12
Germany vs. China (3:40 a.m. ET, Peacock)
ROC vs. Czech Republic (8:10 a.m. ET, Peacock)
Switzerland vs. Denmark (Noon ET, USA Network)
Slovakia vs. Latvia (11:10 p.m. ET, CNBC)
Sunday, February 13
Finland vs. Sweden (4:40 a.m. ET, USA Network)
China vs. Canada (8:10 a.m. ET, Peacock)
USA vs. Germany (8:10 a.m. ET, USA Network)
Group A
Canada, the United States and Germany should fight for points in Group A.
Canada and the USA have weaker rosters without NHL players, and Germany is looking to follow up its silver-medal campaign in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with a solid performance in Beijing.
Eric Staal is the most recognizable name on the Canada roster, but he likely will not leave China as the most notable player on the roster.
Owen Power and Mason McTavish were the first and third overall picks in the 2021 NHL Draft. They could use the Olympics as their breakout tournaments on the international stage.
The United States also has some recent high draft picks on their roster. Matty Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, is the top young player to watch.
Depth may be an issue in the knockout round for the North American powers because of the quality on the ROC, Sweden and Finland rosters.
The North American sides should have enough talent to produce a few results in Group A play. They both need to beat Germany to be in the best possible spot for the knockout round.
Germany made a surprising run to second place in 2018. Goalie Danny aus den Birken and forward Patrick Hager are the key pieces back from the silver-medal team.
Germany is once again using a roster full of domestic-based players, and it could cause some noise in Group A, if it beats Canada or the USA.
China is projected to finish last in Group A in its home Olympics. The entire Chinese team plays for HC Kunlun Red Star in the KHL, and that squad features a handful of players born in Canada and the United States.
Group B
Group B should belong to the Russian Olympic Committee.
ROC will use the group stage as preparation for what is expected to be a deep run into the knockout round.
Czech Republic's last Olympic medal was a bronze in 2006, Switzerland's last men's hockey medal came in 1948 and Denmark has never finished in the top three at the Winter Games.
Nikita Gusev and Slava Voynov have the most NHL experience on the Russian roster. Most of the players have spent the majority of their careers in the KHL.
Vadim Shipachyov, who leads the KHL in points, should be the focal point of the ROC attack, and he could leave Beijing as the tournament's top points earner.
Former Boston Bruins forward David Krejci is the most recognizable player in Group B. He will play in his third Olympics for Czech Republic.
The Czechs should finish second behind the ROC, but the gap in quality between the reigning champion and other sides in Group B should be quite big.
Group C
Finland and Sweden could play the most fascinating group-stage contest.
At least one of the two nations medaled in three of the last four Olympics, and they are considered the biggest threats to the ROC in the gold-medal hunt.
Both squads carry a good number of experienced players who ply their trades in the European leagues.
Former NHL players Valtteri Filppula, Sami Vatanen and Markus Granlund are the notable names on the Finnish roster.
The Finns come into Beijing with heightened expectations after they reached the final of the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
Sweden did not make it out of the quarterfinals in Pyeongchang. That disappointment happened after it reached the championship round in Sochi, Russia.
Forwards Marcus Kruger and Anton Lander are among the Swedish players to watch. They each have over 20 point in the Swiss League.
Goalie Lars Johansson will be vital to Sweden's success. He leads the KHL with 20 wins for SKA St. Petersburg.
Latvia and Slovakia are likely playing for third place in Group C. A win by either side over Finland or Sweden would go down as a shock.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details