UFC 271: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

A long-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will finally go down at UFC 271 this Saturday in Houston, Texas.

The pair first met at UFC 243 in October 2019. Australia's Whittaker entered the cage as the undisputed middleweight champion, while his Kiwi rival, Adesanya, held the division's interim title. It was viewed as the biggest fight in the history of Oceanic mixed martial arts, and really, one of the very best fights possible at the time.

In the end, Adesanya won that fight decisively, sparking Whittaker with a second-round left hook. It wasn't a fight that begged for an immediate rematch, but over time, Whittaker has made an undeniable claim to a do-over. The well-rounded former champ has fought three times since losing the title to Adesanya, picking up a trio of impressive decision wins over top-flight middleweights in Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. He's frankly never looked better.

Adesanya, meanwhile, has shown the faintest flickers of vulnerability. After 20 straight wins to start his MMA career, the Nigerian-born striker was finally defeated in March of last year, losing a decision to Jan Blachowicz in a failed bid to claim the UFC light heavyweight title. He got back on track in his next fight, defeating Marvin Vettori by decision to defend his middleweight title, but he certainly had a tough time doing it.

The point here is that, just like Adesanya and Whittaker's first fight at UFC 243, their second at UFC 271 stands out as one of the best fights that can be made right now—albeit for different reasons. And despite the emphatic nature of their first bout, victory in the rematch seems totally up for grabs.

