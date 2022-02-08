X

    Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 4 Early Events

    Joe Tansey Featured Columnist February 8, 2022

    Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States reacts after finishing the the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
    Luca Bruno/Associated Press

    The United States picked up two medals from unexpected sources on Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Ryan Cochran-Siegle came four-hundredths of a second away from winning the first American gold in Beijing in the men's super-G. Cochran-Siegle's silver medal was the American contingent's first earned in the alpine skiing events.

    Jessie Diggins won the first-ever American medal in the cross-country skiing sprint event. Diggins took the bronze behind a pair of Swedish athletes early on Tuesday morning.

    Tuesday's biggest story in China was the third straight triumph in women's singles luge by Germany's Natalie Geisenberger. The 34-year-old became the first woman and second person ever to win three gold medals in luge.

                        

    Medal Table Top 5

    1. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze): 10

    2. Norway (3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze): 8 

    3. Netherlands (3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze): 7

    4. Italy (2 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze): 7 

    5. Austria (2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze): 7 

    Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

            

    Day 4 Medal Winners

    Alpine Skiing

    Men's Super-G

    Gold: Matthias Mayer (Austria)

    Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)

    Bronze: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)

              

    Biathlon

    Men's Individual 20km

    Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (France)

    Silver: Anton Smolski (Belarus) 

    Bronze: Johannes Thingnes Bo (Norway) 

             

    Cross-Country Skiing

    Men's Sprint

    Gold: Johannes Klaebo (Norway)

    Silver: Federico Pellegrino (Italy)

    Bronze: Alexander Terentev (ROC)

           

    Women's Sprint

    Gold: Jonna Sundling (Sweden)

    Silver: Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden)

    Bronze: Jessie Diggins (USA)

           

    Curling

    Mixed Doubles

    Gold: Italy 

    Silver: Norway 

    Bronze: Sweden  

           

    Freestyle Skiing

    Women's Big Air

    Gold: Eileen Gu (China)

    Silver: Tess Ledeux (France)

    Bronze: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

             

    Luge

    Women's Singles

    Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

    Silver: Anna Berreiter (Germany) 

    Bronze: Tatyana Ivanova (ROC)

            

    Snowboarding

    Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

    Gold: Benjamin Karl (Austria)

    Silver: Tim Mastnak (Slovenia)

    Bronze: Vic Wild (ROC)

             

    Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

    Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

    Silver: Daniela Ulbing (Austria)

    Bronze: Gloria Kotnik (Slovenia)

                   

    Speedskating

    Men's 1,500m

    Gold: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands)

    Silver: Thomas Krol (Netherlands)

    Bronze: Min-Seok Kim (South Korea)

              

    United States Picks Up 2 More Medals

    Cochran-Siegle and Diggins added to the American medal haul on Day 4.

    The former had the more surprising performance of the two, as he was just four-hundredths away from winning the gold medal in the men's super-G.

    NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

    Last night, Ryan Cochran-Siegle flew down the mountain to capture a silver medal for @TeamUSA in the men's Super-G! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/XmVXNv7VUN

    The 29-year-old's silver medal occurred almost 50 years to the day on which his mother, Barbara Cochran, took the gold medal in the women's slalom at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

    Cochran-Siegle has been on the World Cup circuit for more than a decade, but his most significant results have come over the past two years. He took 10th in the World Cup standings in the super-G last season and he is 11th this season.

    Even with the improvement, Cochran-Siegle was not expected to medal in China.

    "You dream of these moments," Cochran-Siegle said, per Yahoo's Henry Bushnell. "You see it in your mind. And at times, you have to put it away. You have to just focus on the skiing. And that was what I was doing today."

    Cochran-Siegle is the third silver medalist from the United States in the men's super-G in the past four Olympics. He is also the first American man to win an alpine skiing medal since 2014.

    Jessie Diggins entered China as a potential medal threat because of her gold in the cross-country team sprint in 2018.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    ANOTHER SIGNATURE MOMENT FOR JESSIE DIGGINS! Diggins wins the first-ever sprint medal in cross-country skiing for @TeamUSA. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/3VrrzzR8ay

    However, the 30-year-old faced a tough path to a medal in the individual sprint event since the U.S. had never medaled in the competition before Tuesday.

    Diggins took third place in the six-person final—which featured fellow American Rosie Brennan, who came fourth—behind a pair of Swedish skiers.

    "I'm just so grateful—that's the overwhelming emotion because it takes so much from such a huge team to make this happen," Diggins said, per USA Today's Lori Nickel.

    Diggins earned the first American bronze in Beijing. The first four medals the United States won were all silver.

                 

    Natalie Geisenberger Makes Luge History

    Germany's Natalie Geisenberger made history with her third straight women's luge gold medal.

    DW Sports @dw_sports

    👑🛷 Natalie Geisenberger is the luge queen! The 34-year-old has now won #Gold in the luge singles at three consecutive Olympics. That also takes her overall Olympic #Gold medal total to five. #Beijing2022 https://t.co/Rf8C9iOCdz

    Geisenberger captured the women's luge title Tuesday by beating out compatriot Anna Berreiter by just under a half-second.

    The 34-year-old gained separation in the gold-medal hunt on her third run. She got down the track in 58.226 seconds, which was the best run time of the competition. Geisenberger finished off her victory by beating Berreiter by 0.163 seconds in the final run.

    Geisenberger now has four medals to her name. She took bronze in 2010 before beginning her dominance of the event. Each of the victories was accompanied by a German silver medalist.

    Germany has won the past seven women's luge events and also won three of the past four men's singles competitions.

    The only other athlete to win three straight luge golds was also from Germany. Georg Hackl, who was in attendance Tuesday, won consecutive gold medals in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

