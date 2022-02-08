Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 4 Early Events

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

The United States picked up two medals from unexpected sources on Day 4 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle came four-hundredths of a second away from winning the first American gold in Beijing in the men's super-G. Cochran-Siegle's silver medal was the American contingent's first earned in the alpine skiing events.

Jessie Diggins won the first-ever American medal in the cross-country skiing sprint event. Diggins took the bronze behind a pair of Swedish athletes early on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's biggest story in China was the third straight triumph in women's singles luge by Germany's Natalie Geisenberger. The 34-year-old became the first woman and second person ever to win three gold medals in luge.

Medal Table Top 5

1. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze): 10

2. Norway (3 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze): 8

3. Netherlands (3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze): 7

4. Italy (2 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze): 7

5. Austria (2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze): 7

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 4 Medal Winners

Alpine Skiing

Men's Super-G

Gold: Matthias Mayer (Austria)

Silver: Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA)

Bronze: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway)

Biathlon

Men's Individual 20km

Gold: Quentin Fillon Maillet (France)

Silver: Anton Smolski (Belarus)

Bronze: Johannes Thingnes Bo (Norway)

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's Sprint

Gold: Johannes Klaebo (Norway)

Silver: Federico Pellegrino (Italy)

Bronze: Alexander Terentev (ROC)

Women's Sprint

Gold: Jonna Sundling (Sweden)

Silver: Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden)

Bronze: Jessie Diggins (USA)

Curling

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Italy

Silver: Norway

Bronze: Sweden

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Big Air

Gold: Eileen Gu (China)

Silver: Tess Ledeux (France)

Bronze: Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland)

Luge

Women's Singles

Gold: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany)

Silver: Anna Berreiter (Germany)

Bronze: Tatyana Ivanova (ROC)

Snowboarding

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Benjamin Karl (Austria)

Silver: Tim Mastnak (Slovenia)

Bronze: Vic Wild (ROC)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic)

Silver: Daniela Ulbing (Austria)

Bronze: Gloria Kotnik (Slovenia)

Speedskating

Men's 1,500m

Gold: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands)

Silver: Thomas Krol (Netherlands)

Bronze: Min-Seok Kim (South Korea)

United States Picks Up 2 More Medals

Cochran-Siegle and Diggins added to the American medal haul on Day 4.

The former had the more surprising performance of the two, as he was just four-hundredths away from winning the gold medal in the men's super-G.

The 29-year-old's silver medal occurred almost 50 years to the day on which his mother, Barbara Cochran, took the gold medal in the women's slalom at the Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan.

Cochran-Siegle has been on the World Cup circuit for more than a decade, but his most significant results have come over the past two years. He took 10th in the World Cup standings in the super-G last season and he is 11th this season.

Even with the improvement, Cochran-Siegle was not expected to medal in China.

"You dream of these moments," Cochran-Siegle said, per Yahoo's Henry Bushnell. "You see it in your mind. And at times, you have to put it away. You have to just focus on the skiing. And that was what I was doing today."

Cochran-Siegle is the third silver medalist from the United States in the men's super-G in the past four Olympics. He is also the first American man to win an alpine skiing medal since 2014.

Jessie Diggins entered China as a potential medal threat because of her gold in the cross-country team sprint in 2018.

However, the 30-year-old faced a tough path to a medal in the individual sprint event since the U.S. had never medaled in the competition before Tuesday.

Diggins took third place in the six-person final—which featured fellow American Rosie Brennan, who came fourth—behind a pair of Swedish skiers.

"I'm just so grateful—that's the overwhelming emotion because it takes so much from such a huge team to make this happen," Diggins said, per USA Today's Lori Nickel.

Diggins earned the first American bronze in Beijing. The first four medals the United States won were all silver.

Natalie Geisenberger Makes Luge History

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger made history with her third straight women's luge gold medal.

Geisenberger captured the women's luge title Tuesday by beating out compatriot Anna Berreiter by just under a half-second.

The 34-year-old gained separation in the gold-medal hunt on her third run. She got down the track in 58.226 seconds, which was the best run time of the competition. Geisenberger finished off her victory by beating Berreiter by 0.163 seconds in the final run.

Geisenberger now has four medals to her name. She took bronze in 2010 before beginning her dominance of the event. Each of the victories was accompanied by a German silver medalist.

Germany has won the past seven women's luge events and also won three of the past four men's singles competitions.

The only other athlete to win three straight luge golds was also from Germany. Georg Hackl, who was in attendance Tuesday, won consecutive gold medals in 1992, 1994 and 1998.