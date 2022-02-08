Olympic Snowboarding Women's Cross 2022 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

The women's snowboard cross competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place without one of the top medal contenders.

Two-time Olympic medalist and 2014 champion Eva Samkova could not recover from an ankle injury in time to make it to Beijing.

Samkova's absence makes it easier for Italy's Michela Moioli to repeat as gold medalist in the event.

Moioli is one of a few medal contenders who come into China off success on the FIS World Cup circuit.

The Italian and Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain have traded victories all season, while France's Chloe Trespeuch and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States have been in the mix for podiums since December.

Jacobellis is looking for her first medal in the event since 2006, when she famously crashed while she was in the lead and settled for silver.

Women's Snowboard Cross Schedule

Seeding Run: Tuesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. ET (USA)

Round of 16: Wednesday, February 9 at 1:30 a.m. ET (USA)

Quarterfinals: Wednesday at 2:07 a.m. ET (USA)

Semifinals: Wednesday at 2:28 a.m. ET (USA)

Final: Wednesday at 2:45 a.m. ET (USA)

All rounds can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

Event Odds

Charlotte Bankes (+125; bet $100 to win $125)

Michela Moioli (+450)

Chloe Trespeuch (+550)

Belle Brockhoff (+750)

Faye Gulini (+900)

Lindsey Jacobellis (+1100)

Preview

The women's snowboard cross gold medal should come down to Moioli and Bankes.

The snowboarders from Italy and Great Britain have done battle across the World Cup circuit since Samkova went down with her ankle injury.

Samkova's absence can't be overstated. She won gold in 2014 and took bronze in 2018. Her injury opens up one spot on the medal podium for another competitor.

Moioli finished second to Samkova on the World Cup circuit last season, and she picked up two victories this season, both of which occurred on home soil in Italy.

Bankes won back-to-back races in Russia at the start of January and she took third behind Moioli and Trespeuch in the final competition prior to Beijing.

Bankes comes into China as the World Cup points leader from her five podium finishes over six events.

Trespeuch has not won a World Cup event this season, but she is second to Bankes in the World Cup standings thanks to three straight second-place marks.

The Frenchwoman's consistency makes her one of the top medal threats. She should be one of the locks to reach the snowboard cross final.

Australia's Belle Brockhoff and the American duo of Faye Gulini and Jacobellis are the only other podium finishers on the World Cup circuit this season.

Brockhoff has a second- and third-place finish, Gulini took second behind Moioli in Italy in December, and Jacobellis turned in a pair of bronze-medal performances in Russia on January 8 and 9.

It seems likely that the six podium finishers from the World Cup season end up in the six-woman final heat on Wednesday morning. Moioli, Jacobellis and Trespeuch competed in the final in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

The athletes have to go through three rounds of heats to reach the final. They should all get past the qualification round and quarterfinals. A surprise or two may occur in the semifinals, but the gap between the top six and the rest of the field is significant.

Moioli has the experience advantage over Bankes, but the British woman holds the edge in form, and that could be the boost she needs to become the fifth different winner of snowboard cross since it was introduced at the Olympics in 2006.

Picks: 1. Charlotte Bankes, 2. Michela Moioli, 3. Chloe Trespeuch

