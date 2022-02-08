Olympic Figure Skating 2022: USA Dates, Times, Odds for Remaining Event Schedule

0 of 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Over the first week of the 2022 Winter Olympics, there's been some exciting figure skating action. The Russian Olympic Committee edged the United States to win the gold medal in the team event, while Nathan Chen of the U.S. delivered a historic performance to open the men's individual competition.

And there's still plenty more to come from Beijing over the rest of the Winter Games.

The women's, ice dance and pairs events have yet to begin. Before any of that, the men's individual medals will be awarded following the free skate Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Beijing).

In the men's short program, Chen placed first with a score of 113.97 points, a world record. He'll now look to perform well again in the men's free skate, as he should be closing in on his first individual Olympic medal (which likely could be the gold).

Here's everything else you need to know about the remaining figure skating action at the 2022 Winter Games.