Olympic Figure Skating 2022: USA Dates, Times, Odds for Remaining Event Schedule

Olympic Figure Skating 2022: USA Dates, Times, Odds for Remaining Event ScheduleFebruary 8, 2022
Over the first week of the 2022 Winter Olympics, there's been some exciting figure skating action. The Russian Olympic Committee edged the United States to win the gold medal in the team event, while Nathan Chen of the U.S. delivered a historic performance to open the men's individual competition.
And there's still plenty more to come from Beijing over the rest of the Winter Games.
The women's, ice dance and pairs events have yet to begin. Before any of that, the men's individual medals will be awarded following the free skate Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Beijing).
In the men's short program, Chen placed first with a score of 113.97 points, a world record. He'll now look to perform well again in the men's free skate, as he should be closing in on his first individual Olympic medal (which likely could be the gold).
Here's everything else you need to know about the remaining figure skating action at the 2022 Winter Games.
Remaining Figure Skating Schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Men's free skate, 8:30 p.m. ET, USA Network
Saturday, Feb. 12
Rhythm dance, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network
Sunday, Feb. 13
Free dance, 8:15 p.m. ET, USA Network
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Women's short program, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network
Thursday, Feb. 17
Women's free skate, 5 a.m. ET, USA Network
Friday, Feb. 18
Pairs short program, 5:30 a.m. ET, USA Network
Saturday, Feb. 19
Pairs free skate, 6 a.m. ET, USA Network
Men's Individual Preview
Chen came to Beijing as the favorite to win the men's gold medal, and he's proved exactly why that is. Not only did he have a tremendous performance in the men's short program, but he also placed first in the short program for the team event.
It seems highly likely that Chen will perform well again in the free skate and capture the gold. The 22-year-old has won six straight United States championships and three consecutive world championships, and nobody has been better than him so far in the Winter Olympics.
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu won the men's individual gold at each of the two previous Winter Games, but he placed eighth in the short program with a score of 95.15. Two other Japanese men placed second and third, as Yuma Kagiyama (108.12) and Shoma Uno (105.90) were closest to Chen.
So while it's possible that Japan could end up with two men on the medal stand, it would be an upset if either of them (or anybody else) can prevent Chen from winning gold.
Women's Individual Preview
The women's individual event is a week away, but it's already clear who the overwhelming favorite is to win the gold medal: 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee. She performed incredibly well during the team event, and Oddschecker shows her odds to win gold stand at -1250 (bet $1,250 to win $100).
Valieva played a big role in the Russian Olympic Committee winning the team gold, as she placed first in both the short program and free skate for the women. If she can do that again in the individual event, then she'll come away with a gold in her Olympic debut.
The ROC's Alexandra Trusova (+900, bet $100 to win $900), Japan's Kaori Sakamoto (+2200) and South Korea's You Young are all longshots for the gold, but they have the best odds other than Valieva. Alysa Liu (+4000) is the U.S. women's skater with the best odds to win.
The drama will be found in the battle for the silver and bronze medals, as there will likely be plenty of contenders. But Valieva should make the race for the gold uninteresting with a pair of stellar performances.
Pairs Preview
There are two duos that will likely be in contention for the gold in the pairs competition: the Russian Olympic Committee's Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galiamov and China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. And both pairs have started strong in Beijing.
During the team event, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong placed first in the short program with a score of 82.83 points. The Chinese pair just edged Mishina and Galiamov, who had a score of 82.64.
However, Mishina and Galiamov came back to win the free skate, recording a score of 145.20. However, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were not one of the five pairs that participated in that event, so it's possible they could have ended up in first in that, too, had they competed.
These duos facing off in both the short program and free skate during the pairs event should prove to be quite the spectacle. And it seems likely that one pair will win gold and the other will win silver.