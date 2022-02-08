US Olympic Hockey Team 2022: Final Odds, Predictions for Men's Squad

3 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The United States is likely going to open Olympic play with a win Thursday. China is one of the weaker teams in this year's field, so the Americans have a great opportunity to start the 2022 Winter Games on the right note. But things will get much tougher.

In the preliminary round, the U.S. will also face Canada and Germany. Like the Americans, the Canadians are missing a lot of their best players because they are in the NHL. However, Canada is still expected to be a medal contender. As for the Germany matchup, that could be another game that the United States will win, but it should be a competitive contest. The Germans made a surprising run to the silver medal in 2018.

There's enough talent on the U.S. roster for the team to contend for a medal. The Americans may be a bit of a long shot to win the gold, but they could come away with a silver or bronze if they get on a roll in Beijing, with the youngsters playing up to their potential.

Although the United States may not have any NHL players, it has some of the league's possible future stars on its team.

Matty Beniers, a forward from the University of Michigan, was picked by the Seattle Kraken with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. Jake Sanderson, a defenseman from the University of North Dakota, was taken by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft.

As Mike Brehm of USA Today noted, the average age of the Team USA roster is 25.1. It was 29.1 during the 2018 Winter Games, so the Americans are clearly hoping that youthful exuberance leads to a better result, as they placed seventh at the Pyeongchang Games.

However, it may be tough for the U.S. to get on the medal stand. The Russian Olympic Committee has a strong roster that makes it the favorite, while Finland and Sweden are also likely to contend for the gold.

Expect the U.S. to get off to a strong start, but it won't carry that momentum into the rest of the Winter Games. And because of that, it won't end its medal drought this year.

The United States will place better than it did in 2018, but it is likely going to end up around fifth or sixth while the stronger teams battle it out for the medals. Still, it will be a solid showing for the Americans given the circumstances surrounding their roster.

Prediction: United States places fifth.

